Asterix: François Civil as the famous Gaul, Gilles Lellouche as Obelix, and Pierre Niney as Caesar

The cast of the upcoming film Asterix is taking shape with three major names from French cinema. François Civil is announced in the role of Asterix, Gilles Lellouche as Obelix, and Pierre Niney as Julius Caesar. The feature film will be directed by Jonathan Cohen, with an estimated budget of 80 million euros. A new adaptation of the adventures created by René Goscinny and Albert Uderzo, with filming scheduled for 2027.

François Civil and Gilles Lellouche reunited in the roles of Asterix and Obelix

François Civil, notably known for Bac Nord, The Three Musketeers and Crazy Love, is announced to play Asterix, the famous Gaulish warrior. He would thus succeed Christian Clavier, Clovis Cornillac, Édouard Baer, and Guillaume Canet, who have all portrayed the character in cinema.

Alongside him, Gilles Lellouche is set to don the costume of Obelix, Asterix’s loyal companion, famous for his superhuman strength and love of wild boars. The role was long associated with Gérard Depardieu before being taken over by Gilles Lellouche in Asterix and Obelix: The Middle Kingdom, released in 2023.

The two actors know each other particularly well. They notably worked together on Crazy Love, directed by Gilles Lellouche in 2024. This time, they would share the screen in a family blockbuster.

Pierre Niney as Julius Caesar

Another name announced in the cast: Pierre Niney. The actor is to play Julius Caesar, the historical adversary of the indomitable Gauls. A character previously portrayed in cinema by Alain Chabat, Alain Delon, Fabrice Luchini, and Vincent Cassel.

Brought to public attention by Yves Saint Laurent, which earned him the César for Best Actor, Pierre Niney also achieved great success with The Count of Monte Cristo, released in 2024. His entry into the Asterix universe would mark a new milestone in his career.

The film will be directed by Jonathan Cohen, known for the series La Flamme and Le Flambeau, as well as for the film Sentinelle. The actor, who himself played Obelix in a commercial, will this time take the helm of a cinematic adaptation of the famous comic book.

A colossal budget of 80 million euros

The announced budget for this new production reaches 80 million euros, making it one of the most expensive French films in recent years.

For comparison, Asterix and Obelix: The Middle Kingdom, directed by Guillaume Canet in 2023, had an estimated budget between 60 and 65 million euros. The film attracted about 4.6 million viewers in French theaters, an important result but below the initial commercial ambitions.

This new adventure is to be inspired by the The Twelve Tasks of Asterix, an animated film released in 1976. In this story, Julius Caesar challenges the Gauls to complete twelve reputedly impossible tasks. Asterix and Obelix must notably face physical trials, formidable opponents, and the absurdities of Roman administration.

The project should thus allow the return of several cult scenes, notably the famous passage in « the house that drives you crazy », where the two heroes must obtain an administrative form.

Filming planned for 2027 and release expected in 2028

Filming is announced for spring 2027, mainly in Île-de-France. Shots are notably planned at Parc Asterix, in Oise, with the participation of many extras.

The film should be distributed by Studiocanal. No definitive release date has yet been communicated, but a French theatrical release in 2028 is envisaged.

Other names could join the cast, including Laurent Lafitte, also mentioned as a possible participant in the project. Details of his potential character have not been specified.

With François Civil, Gilles Lellouche, and Pierre Niney announced as leads, this new adaptation would bring together three of the most popular actors in French cinema around a budget of 80 million euros.