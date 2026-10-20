“We were all stunned”: Guillaume Canet moved while recalling Dominique Frot, who died after filming her last movie

Guest on C à vous on France 5, Guillaume Canet paid a particularly moving tribute to Dominique Frot, who passed away on August 7 at the age of 68. The actress appears one last time on screen in Karma, the director’s new film. Facing Anne-Élisabeth Lemoine, Guillaume Canet recounted an extraordinary filming scene during which the actress improvised a long monologue that left the entire crew speechless.

An improvisation that amazed the entire film crew

Guillaume Canet holds a particularly strong memory of his collaboration with Dominique Frot. In Karma, the actress plays a genealogist tasked with investigating a community. During filming, she took an unexpected liberty with the script, creating a moment the director has not forgotten.

« I’ve rarely experienced that », Guillaume Canet confided before recounting: « She launched into an improv at a moment when it was not planned at all. She went into something, and I wondered where she was going, but we were all like that, stunned on set, and we listened to her. »

The actor and director explained that this improvisation, although completely spontaneous, perfectly matched the themes developed in his film. « Everything she delivered was totally in line with what we were telling in the film, about control, manipulation, all that », he specified.

« It was fascinating »: a scene ultimately shortened in editing

Despite the power of this performance, Guillaume Canet could not keep the entire improvisation in the final cut of the film. The scene was too long to be included as is in the editing.

« It was fascinating but way too long to keep », the filmmaker explained, before concluding emotionally: « It was a great encounter with her, she was phenomenal. »

This professional encounter took on a special dimension with the passing of Dominique Frot, a few months after filming. Karma is her last screen appearance, giving her performance an additional significance for the director and the audience.

Dominique Frot died at 68: she had spoken about her own passing in a moving interview

Dominique Frot died on August 7, 2026, at the age of 68, following an illness. Her passing was announced by her sister, actress Catherine Frot, and their brother Jacques. A film and theater actress, she built a career marked by varied roles and a unique artistic personality.

In 2018, Dominique Frot gave us a particularly striking interview in which she spoke about her relationship with death. « Yes, I wake up every morning knowing that we will die. I wonder what the height of the day will be in relation to that », she confided. The actress also explained: « Joy does not exist for me if I do not have this awareness. »

These confidences, made eight years before her passing, testify to the place that the awareness of death occupied in her way of approaching existence. The actress directly associated this awareness with her ability to feel joy, in a personal reflection that now takes on a particular resonance.

Guillaume Canet also paid tribute to her on Instagram after the announcement of her death. « Dominique was a great actress and she will remain in our hearts through the roles she gave to French cinema. All my thoughts to her family and loved ones », he wrote.

Karma, a final role alongside Marion Cotillard

With Karma, Guillaume Canet returns to the thriller genre and notably directs Marion Cotillard, with whom he shared many years of life together, Denis Ménochet, and Leonardo Sbaraglia. The story follows Jeanne, a woman living in a village in northern Spain, whose life is turned upside down when a 6-year-old child mysteriously disappears. Suspected by the police, she returns to the community where she grew up, bringing back a past she was trying to escape.

The film notably explores mechanisms of control and manipulation, themes that precisely inspired Dominique Frot’s improvisation. For Guillaume Canet, this last collaboration will remain associated with a rare cinematic moment, when an actress managed, through her acting alone, to captivate an entire set.

A few weeks after the actress’s death, the director continues to keep her memory alive. And among all the images from the filming of Karma, that of Dominique Frot improvising before a stunned crew seems to have left an indelible mark.