It is now official: Léa Seydoux will preside over the 52nd César Awards ceremony on Thursday, February 25, 2027, on the stage of the Olympia in Paris. The 41-year-old French actress will succeed Camille Cottin, who held this role at the previous edition. The evening will be hosted by comedian and actor Vincent Dedienne and broadcast live, free-to-air, and exclusively on Canal+.

Léa Seydoux at the helm of the César Awards for the first time

The Academy of Cinema Arts and Techniques and Canal+ officially announced Léa Seydoux’s appointment on Wednesday, October 14. The actress, whose career now spans over 20 years, was chosen for her path between French auteur cinema and major international productions.

In their statement, the organizers praise an actress whose renown extends far beyond French borders. “Through the richness of her career and the diversity of her collaborations, in France as well as internationally, Léa Seydoux embodies a European cinema open to the world”, they emphasize.

Léa Seydoux has never won a César individually, despite five nominations. She was notably nominated in the Best Female Newcomer category for La Belle Personne in 2009 and Belle Épine in 2011, then in the Best Actress category for Les Adieux à la reine in 2013, La Vie d’Adèle in 2014, and France in 2022.

From the Palme d’Or to James Bond, an international career

Léa Seydoux’s career took on an exceptional dimension in 2013 with La Vie d’Adèle, directed by Abdellatif Kechiche. At the Cannes Film Festival, the jury chaired by Steven Spielberg exceptionally awarded the Palme d’Or to the director as well as to his two lead actresses, Léa Seydoux and Adèle Exarchopoulos. A first in the history of the event.

At the same time, the actress established herself in Hollywood by participating in several major productions. After Ridley Scott’s Robin Hood and Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, she joined the James Bond universe by playing Madeleine Swann opposite Daniel Craig in 007 Spectre in 2015, then No Time to Die in 2021.

In 2024, she also appears in Dune: Part Two, by Denis Villeneuve, where she plays Lady Margot Fenring. She continues her collaborations with filmmakers such as Wes Anderson, David Cronenberg, Bertrand Bonello, Bruno Dumont, and Yorgos Lanthimos.

In 2026, she notably stars in The Unknown Woman, by Arthur Harari, presented in competition at the Cannes Film Festival. She is also expected in Gentle Monster, by Marie Kreutzer, and The Masque of the Red Death, by Charlie Polinger.

Vincent Dedienne succeeds Benjamin Lavernhe as host

Léa Seydoux will not be alone on the Olympia stage. The hosting of this 52nd edition has been entrusted to Vincent Dedienne, who will succeed Benjamin Lavernhe, master of ceremonies in 2026.

The 39-year-old comedian, revealed to the general public through his columns on Le Supplément on Canal+ in 2014, has since established himself in theater, television, and cinema. He notably won two Molière awards for humor, in 2017 and 2022, as well as the Molière for actor in a private theater show in 2024 for Un chapeau de paille d’Italie.

The organizers announced that Vincent Dedienne would be accompanied by several artists to animate the evening. His role will notably include delivering humorous interventions and performance sequences that will punctuate the awards ceremony.

The previous edition was marked by Benjamin Lavernhe’s performance, notably during his opening act inspired by The Mask, in tribute to Jim Carrey, who was present to receive an honorary César. Vincent Dedienne will therefore have to take over a ceremony that particularly highlighted entertainment and humor.

A 52nd ceremony scheduled for February 25, 2027

The next César Awards ceremony will take place on Thursday, February 25, 2027, at the Olympia in Paris and will be broadcast live and free-to-air on Canal+. The list of nominations will be announced on January 22, before the nominees’ dinner scheduled for February 1 and the opening of the second round of voting on February 3.

In total, 24 César Awards will be presented during this 52nd edition. The films competing in the various categories are not yet officially known, but several French productions released in 2026 could be among the contenders.

The 2026 edition notably awarded L’Attachement, by Carine Tardieu, the César for Best Film. Laurent Lafitte won Best Actor for La Femme la plus riche du monde, while Léa Drucker was crowned Best Actress for Dossier 137.

With Léa Seydoux as president and Vincent Dedienne as host, the two main personalities embodying César 2027 are now known. The nominations and possible honorary guests for this new edition, which will once again bring French cinema together on the Olympia stage, remain to be discovered.