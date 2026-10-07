Ducobu returns to the big screen this Wednesday with Ducobu and the Ghost of Saint-Potache, the sixth cinematic adventure of the famous dunce. For his last time behind the camera in the Saint-Potache universe, Élie Semoun chose to shake up the formula by plunging his characters into a true Halloween comedy. A successful bet: the film retains everything that defines Ducobu, while bringing enough new elements to avoid the feeling of déjà vu.

The result is a lively, generous family comedy accessible to younger audiences, in which Élie Semoun fully embraces the joy of entertainment. After more than 6 million cumulative admissions for the first five films, the saga shows it still has strong arguments to captivate its audience.

Halloween Comes to Saint-Potache

This time, the school shares space with a rather eerie house. Professor Latouche and Miss Rateau move into a haunted house inhabited by Anatole, presented as the greatest dunce in all of Saint-Potache’s history. The arrival of this particularly mischievous ghost will obviously disrupt the daily life of Ducobu, Léonie, their parents, and Kitrish.

Haunted house, pumpkins, apparitions, and strange phenomena allow Élie Semoun to visually renew the franchise without abandoning its DNA. The gags remain numerous, familiar characters are still present, and the film moves at a brisk pace. The Halloween atmosphere especially provides an additional playground for Ducobu’s deliberately offbeat universe.

Élie Semoun Cares for His Last Ducobu

Élie Semoun now knows this universe perfectly. After Ducobu 3 in 2020, Ducobu Président! in 2022, and Ducobu Goes Green! in 2024, he signs here his fourth direction in the franchise and has announced it will be his last.

For this farewell, the director does not try to transform Ducobu into anything other than what it is: a great popular comedy primarily aimed at families. He carefully crafts comedic situations, multiplies characters, and fully exploits the fantastic register offered by the story. The whole works all the better because the film doesn’t drag: in 1h30, the adventures follow one another with an efficiency perfectly suited to young audiences.

Élie Semoun naturally reunites with his Professor Latouche, while Émilie Caen reprises the role of Miss Rateau. Frédérique Bel and Loïc Legendre also return, and Gérard Jugnot brings his presence to this new episode.

A New Generation, with Gustavia Harfouch

This sixth film also relies on a new generation of young actors. Charlie Garnier Naslin dons the yellow and black costume of Ducobu, while Antoinette Rougier plays Léonie and Yasmine Malek plays Carine.

Among these new faces is also Gustavia Harfouch, who makes her first steps on the big screen with this film. The young actress naturally finds her place among this cast and participates in the renewal desired by Élie Semoun for his last installment. A first cinema experience within a franchise particularly popular with children, and a young performer it will be interesting to follow after Ducobu.

Her presence in the film had already been highlighted this summer during the presentation of the poster and the new young actors of ⁠Ducobu and the Ghost of Saint-Potache⁠.

Gustavia Harfouch, in the foreground, embodies the new generation

A Private Screening That Already Won Over the Children

A few days before the release, the film had already passed a particularly revealing test: that of the children. During a private screening organized in Neuilly-sur-Seine⁠, attended notably by classmates of Gustavia Harfouch, laughter accompanied much of the session.

Élie Semoun himself surprised by coming to present his film to the young spectators. A meeting that quite well summed up the spirit of this saga: a family cinema without pretension, built around laughter and designed primarily for children, without forgetting the parents who accompany them.

Successful “Farewells” for Élie Semoun

Since The Student Ducobu in 2011, the most famous dunce cap in French cinema has far exceeded the scope of the comic strip created by Zidrou and Godi. The first five films have accumulated more than 6 million admissions in France and established the character among the most recognizable French family franchises.

Ducobu and the Ghost of Saint-Potache manages to maintain this identity while offering a new setting. Élie Semoun therefore leaves the direction of the saga on a lively, funny, and visually more ambitious episode, carried both by the historical characters and by a new generation of actors.

For families looking for a comedy to share with children as Halloween approaches, this new Ducobu perfectly fulfills its promise. Saint-Potache may be haunted: its most famous dunce, however, is still very much alive.