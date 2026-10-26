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Sudden Death of Éric Bauza at 46: The Voice of Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck Taken by Cardiovascular Disease

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Eric Bauza dies suddenly at 46: the voice of Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck succumbs to cardiovascular disease
Eric Bauza dies suddenly at 46: the voice of Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck succumbs to cardiovascular disease

The animation world is in mourning. Éric Bauza, the renowned Canadian actor who originally voiced Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and many other iconic Looney Tunes characters, died Sunday at his home in Los Angeles County. He was only 46 years old. His sudden passing was announced by his family.

A sudden death at his home

Éric Bauza died suddenly at his home. The exact circumstances of his passing caused deep emotion among animation professionals and fans of the Looney Tunes. Hypertensive cardiovascular disease was cited as the cause of death, with a history of sleep apnea and obesity noted.

His family announced the tragic news on his Instagram account. In a statement, his loved ones said: “Éric Bauza, an Emmy Award-winning voice actor and the modern voice of the iconic Looney Tunes characters Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, as well as dozens of other beloved cartoon characters, passed away suddenly.” They added that further information would be shared later.

Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig: a voice behind dozens of cult characters

Born on December 7, 1979, in Scarborough, near Toronto, Éric Bauza began his animation career as a character designer before becoming a voice actor. He gradually secured an essential place in American studios thanks to his extraordinary ability to reproduce very different voices.

For nearly 15 years, he worked with Warner Bros. Animation and contributed to the vocal renewal of the Looney Tunes, following in the footsteps of the legendary Mel Blanc, the historic voice of many franchise characters.

Besides Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, Éric Bauza notably voiced Porky Pig, Tweety, Road Runner, Elmer Fudd, Pirate Sam, and Marvin the Martian. He could perform multiple characters within the same production, switching voices with remarkable precision.

The actor notably participated in Looney Tunes Cartoons, Bugs Bunny Builders, and Space Jam: A New Legacy, released in 2021. His voice was also featured in the film Coyote vs. Acme, released in 2026.

Over 400 credits and three Emmy Awards

Éric Bauza’s career extended far beyond the Looney Tunes universe. In over 25 years of activity, he accumulated more than 400 acting credits in series, animated films, and video games.

He notably lent his voice to Puss in Boots in the series The Adventures of Puss in Boots, to several characters in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles⟧, as well as protagonists in Ben 10: Omniverse, Transformers: Robots in Disguise, and Rick and Morty. He also participated in Super Mario Bros., the movie, released in 2023.

His work earned him three Children’s & Family Emmy Awards, notably for his performances in Looney Tunes Cartoons, Bugs Bunny Builders, and Teen Titans Go!. These awards recognized his talent in a profession where performers often remain less known to the general public than the characters they bring to life.

His particularly prolific career in American animation allowed him to work with several generations of creators and participate in some of the most popular cinema and television franchises.

Warner Bros. shaken by the loss of its actor

Éric Bauza’s death caused deep emotion at Warner Bros., where he worked for many years. Channing Dungey, head of the audiovisual group, praised an exceptional artist: “Éric Bauza was a unique vocal talent who brought joy and laughter to millions worldwide.”

She also recalled the actor’s attachment to the Looney Tunes legacy: “He followed in the footsteps of giants like Mel Blanc. Éric said that carrying on the legendary Looney Tunes legacy was one of the greatest honors of his life.”

His manager, Judy Coppage, also expressed her sadness, describing it as “a shock to us all” and “an immense loss for his family, the animation industry, and his fans”.

The tributes paid to the voice of Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck reflect the place he held in the entertainment industry.

Éric Bauza was still working on several projects, including Bye Bye Bunny: A Looney Tunes Musical, in which he was to reprise the role of Daffy Duck. His passing abruptly ends a particularly prolific career. For millions of viewers, his voice will remain inseparable from Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and the characters who have spanned generations.

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Jerome Goulon

Jerome Goulon

Jérôme Goulon joined the editorial team of Entrevue in 1999 as an intern before becoming editor-in-chief in 2014. He headed the reporting department and carried out major investigations using hidden cameras and undercover. Passionate about media, current affairs and sports (he was in charge of weekend football on the Europe 1 website from 1999 to 2001), he has published numerous exclusive interviews. At the same time, he has appeared regularly on television since 2007 on various channels (TF1, France 3, M6, C8, NRJ 12, RMC Story), notably on the sets of Jean-Marc Morandini and Cyril Hanouna. He has also been a columnist for Non Stop people (Canal+ group) and on Radio J. 

See all articles by Jérôme Goulon

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