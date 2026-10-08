VIDEO - “Youth f*cks the FN” Camille Cottin and Vincent Lindon support mobilized high school students: “We stand wholeheartedly with them”

Camille Cottin and Vincent Lindon have publicly shown their support for high school students who have been protesting for several weeks in France. During a discussion with the audience after a screening of the film Les Misérables, the two actors praised the youth mobilization, notably the slogans hostile to the Front National. This political stance was notable as the film, co-produced by StudioCanal, a subsidiary of the Canal+ group in which the Bolloré group is a major shareholder, is set to be released in cinemas on October 14.

Camille Cottin moved by high school students shouting “Youth f*cks the Front National”

The scene was shared on social media on Wednesday, October 7. While France is experiencing significant high school student mobilization, Camille Cottin and Vincent Lindon took advantage of a meeting with viewers to express their solidarity with the protesters.

Camille Cottin, who plays Madame Thénardier in the new adaptation of Victor Hugo’s novel, notably praised the presence of young people from privileged backgrounds in the demonstrations. “I think what’s happening is very important”, she said, before returning to a slogan heard in the marches.

“There were even high schools from more protected neighborhoods shouting: ‘Youth f*cks the Front National!’”, explained the actress, visibly touched by this mobilization.

This phrase, popularized by the punk band Bérurier Noir in the 1980s, is regularly used in political demonstrations and gatherings opposed to the far right. It historically refers to the Front National, which became Rassemblement National in 2018. The actress then addressed a message of support to the protesters: “We stand wholeheartedly with these high school students and hope this will lead to results.”

Vincent Lindon applauded after stating: “Everything is political!”

Vincent Lindon, who plays Jean Valjean in Les Misérables, also took a stand in front of the audience. The actor explained that he felt it necessary to mention the high school movement during this cinema-focused meeting.

“It would have bothered me to leave here without talking about it. I think everything is political.”, he declared to the audience’s applause. The statements of the two actors appear in a video containing several cuts. It is therefore not possible to reconstruct the entirety of their exchanges from the only excerpts broadcast.

Demonstrations marked by blockades and violence

For several weeks, high school students have multiplied protests and school blockades to denounce notably the lack of resources in the National Education system, unfilled teacher absences, the condition of some school buildings, and inequalities linked to Parcoursup.

The movement has also taken on a political dimension, with slogans hostile to the Rassemblement National, antifascist demands, and calls for broader youth mobilization. Students from privileged schools have joined some marches alongside high schoolers from working-class neighborhoods.

The mobilizations have also been marked by incidents and violence in several cities, including vandalism, clashes with law enforcement, and arrests. A principal was notably doused with gasoline in La Ciotat, while several teenagers were seriously injured during protests. In the excerpts broadcast, Camille Cottin and Vincent Lindon express their solidarity with the mobilized high school students without directly addressing the violence accompanying some gatherings.

Les Misérables, a film echoing current protests

Camille Cottin also recounted an experience during her appearance on TF1’s 8 PM news, where she was invited with Benjamin Lavernhe to present the film.

The actress explained she saw images of high school blockades just before the broadcast of an excerpt from Les Misérables showing the barricades of the 1832 Paris insurrection. “There was the barricade scene in the film excerpt, it was quite disturbing”, she recounted.

Directed by Fred Cavayé, the feature film adapts Victor Hugo’s famous novel, published in 1862. Vincent Lindon plays Jean Valjean, Tahar Rahim portrays Inspector Javert, Noémie Merlant plays Fantine, while Camille Cottin and Benjamin Lavernhe play the Thénardiers. Vassili Schneider and Megan Northam notably complete the cast as Marius and Cosette.

This new version, whose prestigious cast was announced as early as 2025⁠, will be released in French theaters on Wednesday, October 14.

A film co-produced by StudioCanal, a subsidiary of a group in which Bolloré is a shareholder

Another particularity of this political stance: Les Misérables benefits from the participation of StudioCanal, a subsidiary of the Canal+ group, in which the Bolloré group is one of the main shareholders. The film is produced by Eskwad and Curiosa Films, co-produced notably with StudioCanal and TF1 Films Production, with support from Canal+ and Netflix. StudioCanal also handles the film’s distribution.

The presence of StudioCanal among the co-producers thus establishes a financial link between the film and the Canal+ group, in which Vincent Bolloré holds significant influence through the family group. However, it would be inaccurate to present Les Misérables as a personal production of Vincent Bolloré. It is therefore during the promotion of a film involving an audiovisual group linked to the Bolloré family that Camille Cottin and Vincent Lindon chose to publicly support the mobilized high school students and to praise a slogan historically directed against the Front National.