At 81 years old, Pierre Arditi does not hide his fear of Alzheimer’s disease. The actor, whose father died after being affected by this condition, openly admits to fearing the same fate. However, he refuses to undergo a genetic test intended to detect certain predispositions to the disease. A decision he stands by while currently portraying on stage a man whose memory and bearings gradually disappear.

“We don’t want to end up like that”: Pierre Arditi’s fear

Interviewed by TéléStar about his personal concerns regarding Alzheimer’s disease, Pierre Arditi openly acknowledges his anxiety: “Yes, because we don’t want to end up like that”. The actor experienced his father’s illness, the painter Georges Arditi, who died at 97 after developing cognitive disorders at an advanced age.

This family experience deeply marked the actor. He knows the consequences of this neurodegenerative disease, which notably causes a progressive deterioration of memory, reasoning abilities, and autonomy. Despite this personal history and the concerns he expresses, Pierre Arditi does not wish to know his potential genetic predisposition.

When asked if he would agree to take a genetic test, his answer is categorical: “Needless to say, I will not take it”. He does not elaborate further on the medical or personal reasons for this decision but confirms he prefers not to undergo this examination.

His father affected by Alzheimer’s: painful memories

Pierre Arditi has recounted several times the last years of his father. Affected by Alzheimer’s disease, he had gradually lost his bearings and developed a perception of reality different from that of his relatives.

The actor notably mentioned an episode during which his father told him that Queen Elizabeth II was waiting for him in the garden of the Maison des artistes in Nogent-sur-Marne to buy a painting from him. At first, Pierre Arditi tried to bring him back to reality before understanding that this attitude could destabilize and hurt him.

He also emotionally recounted one of their last exchanges. When he came to visit after several weeks of absence due to his filming, his father welcomed him by calling him “Son”. This memory remains deeply anchored in his mind.

In “The Father,” Pierre Arditi confronts the disease that struck his family

Since September 24, 2026, Pierre Arditi has been performing at the Édouard VII theater in Paris in The Father, a play written and directed by Florian Zeller. He notably shares the bill with Isabelle Carré, also director of the film The Dreamers.

In this work, the actor plays André, an aging man who progressively loses his bearings. He no longer always recognizes the people around him, doubts what he sees, and refuses his daughter’s help. The audience discovers the character’s disorientation through a reality that transforms throughout the performance.

For Pierre Arditi, this role has a very personal dimension. It directly reminds him of his father’s last years and the upheavals caused by the disease within his family. The actor describes this theatrical experience as “very moving”.

The play, originally created in 2012, was also adapted into a film directed by Florian Zeller. Released under the title The Father, the film notably earned Anthony Hopkins the Oscar for Best Actor in 2021.

Alzheimer’s: does having an ill parent mean you will develop the disease?

Pierre Arditi’s refusal concerns a genetic test, an examination that should not be confused with tests used to detect memory disorders or establish an Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

There are genetic factors that increase the likelihood of developing this condition. However, having a father or mother with Alzheimer’s does not necessarily mean one will develop the disease. According to the French Health Insurance, when a first-degree relative is affected, the risk of developing Alzheimer’s is multiplied by about 1.5, without this constituting a certainty.

Early familial and directly hereditary forms represent only about 1 to 2% of cases. They are generally associated with a much earlier onset of symptoms. In the most common forms, which appear at an advanced age, the disease results from several factors, including age, genetic predispositions, and environment.

A genetic test therefore does not, in most situations, allow for a certain prediction of whether a person will develop Alzheimer’s. The search for mutations responsible for rare hereditary forms is part of a specialized medical approach.

At 81, Pierre Arditi continues to multiply projects

Born on December 1, 1944, Pierre Arditi continues his career on stage and television. Promoted Commander of the Legion of Honor on July 14, 2026, the actor remains very active despite his age and health issues encountered in recent years.

He will also star in the TV movie A Little Air of Happiness, broadcast on Tuesday, October 20 at 9:10 PM on France 3 and available from October 15 on france.tv. Alongside Laurent Gerra, he plays Jérôme, a pianist and composer who leaves Paris to return to live in Lyon, his hometown.

The actor now admits to feeling the passage of time more strongly. He looks back on his past with nostalgia and measures the years he has left, without considering giving up his profession. His fear of Alzheimer’s remains, as does his refusal to take a genetic test to assess the risk.