At 81, Pierre Arditi no longer hides the physical difficulties he faces. Guest of Nagui on the show Les ailes de géant, broadcast on France Inter on August 29, the actor shared particularly personal insights about his aging, memory problems, and mobility challenges. He now explains that he regularly needs his wife Évelyne Bouix’s arm to walk. These revelations take on a special significance following his two fainting episodes on stage in 2023.

« Little by little, things fade away »: Pierre Arditi worried about his health

Facing Nagui, Pierre Arditi admitted to struggling with the effects of aging. The actor, who will turn 82 on December 1, explains feeling some of his physical and intellectual abilities gradually diminish.

« At my age, it’s increasingly unbearable », he confided, notably mentioning a memory that is becoming less efficient. The actor acknowledges that his memories remain present but that he no longer has exactly the same faculties as before.

These concerns are heightened by his family history. His father, the painter Georges Arditi, suffered from Alzheimer’s disease. A painful experience that continues to affect him. Pierre Arditi recently explained why he refuses to take a genetic test regarding Alzheimer’s disease.

The actor clarifies, however, that he is not affected by this disease. His concern is primarily about the possibility of gradually losing his abilities, autonomy, and bearings.

An Achilles tendon rupture and now difficult walks

Physically, Pierre Arditi also describes a daily life that has become more complicated. He explains suffering from the consequences of an Achilles tendon rupture that limits his movements and notably prevents him from running normally.

While he can still walk quickly, he admits he can no longer exert the same effort as before. The actor notably mentions his walks in the Luxembourg Gardens in Paris, which he now has to shorten due to his physical difficulties.

For these outings, he can count on his wife, Évelyne Bouix. « She has to hold my arm », he explained to Nagui, adding that he still cannot walk for too long.

The actress, with whom he has shared his life for nearly forty years and married in 2010, thus holds an essential place in his daily life. Pierre Arditi does not hide his attachment to the one who has accompanied him for decades, both personally and professionally.

Two fainting episodes on stage in 2023 had already worried his loved ones

These revelations recall the health problems Pierre Arditi faced in autumn 2023. On September 27, while performing in the play Lapin alongside Muriel Robin at the Édouard VII theater in Paris, the actor suffered a fainting episode during the performance.

The performance was interrupted, and the actor was hospitalized for medical examinations. After returning to the theater, he had to stop again due to significant fatigue.

On December 8, 2023, Pierre Arditi suffered a second fainting episode on stage, again during Lapin. These two episodes particularly worried his wife, Évelyne Bouix, who feared he was endangering his health by continuing to work at such a demanding pace.

The actor then admitted to having pushed his body hard over the years and needing to learn to slow down, without considering giving up theater permanently.

Despite his health issues, Pierre Arditi continues to perform in Le Père

Despite the difficulties he mentions, Pierre Arditi continues his career. Since September 24, he has been performing at the Édouard VII theater in Paris in Le Père, Florian Zeller’s play, alongside Isabelle Carré. Performances are scheduled until early January 2027.

In this work, he plays André, an aging man who gradually loses his bearings and struggles to understand the world around him. A particularly personal role for the actor, marked by the Alzheimer’s disease his own father suffered from.

Pierre Arditi thus continues to take the stage despite the physical problems he acknowledges facing. Last July, he was also promoted to Commander of the Legion of Honour, an award recognizing several decades of career.

A few days before his 82nd birthday, the actor continues the performances of Le Père, while acknowledging that the simplest daily gestures, like a walk with his wife, now require more effort.