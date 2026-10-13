Presented as an Oscar contender, “Digger” with Tom Cruise turns into a fiasco: Warner Bros could lose up to $245 million

It was supposed to be one of the year’s major cinematic events and perhaps the film that would finally earn Tom Cruise an acting Oscar. But Digger, directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu, is experiencing a resounding commercial failure. After only 2 weekends of release, the feature film has grossed just $35.3 million worldwide, while its total cost could approach $280 million. The latest projections now suggest losses of up to $245 million for Warner Bros, placing the film among the biggest financial flops in recent Hollywood history.

A catastrophic start, then a 60% drop at the box office

Released on September 30 in France and October 2 in the United States, Digger immediately disappointed expectations. For its opening weekend, the film earned only $8 million in North America and $20 million worldwide. This is the worst American opening for a Tom Cruise-led film since Lions for Lambs, released in 2007.

The second week did not improve matters. U.S. weekend receipts dropped 60%, falling to only $3.2 million. As of October 12, the film totals $14.4 million in North America and $35.3 million worldwide, extremely low figures for a production of this scale.

The most pessimistic projections now foresee final global revenues near $50 million. Even though the film will continue its theatrical run, its results make it practically impossible to recoup its investment from box office alone.

Up to $280 million spent and a financial abyss for Warner Bros

Initially announced at $125 million, the production budget of Digger reportedly increased significantly. Several professional estimates now place its actual cost between $160 and $180 million, notably due to production delays. To this sum are added approximately $100 million dedicated to promotion and distribution.

The total investment could thus reach $260 to $280 million. And contrary to a widespread idea, box office revenues do not fully return to the studios, as theater operators keep a significant share. Warner Bros would therefore need a considerable commercial success to cover its expenses.

According to estimates, Digger should earn between $300 and $350 million worldwide to break even in theaters. Warner Bros cites the lower threshold, while other calculations place it around $350 million.

Initial assessments anticipated losses between $150 and $200 million. The harshest projections now mention $245 million, although this amount remains an estimate and not a definitively accounted loss. Future revenues from video on demand, television, and streaming will help reduce part of the deficit, though likely not enough to reverse the financial outcome.

An ambitious film dividing critics and struggling to convince audiences

With Digger, Tom Cruise distances himself from the action films that ensured his international success. The 64-year-old actor plays Digger Rockwell, an aging American oil billionaire, megalomaniac and responsible for an environmental disaster he then claims to want to prevent. The story takes the form of a dark comedy mixing political satire, climate crisis, and critique of economic power.

For this character, Tom Cruise underwent a spectacular physical transformation, with white hair, prosthetics, and a heavier silhouette. The film also features Sandra Hüller, Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Jesse Plemons, and Michael Stuhlbarg.

The result strongly divides critics. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film receives only 53% positive reviews among 320 critics surveyed, with complaints notably about its screenplay, humor, and tone deemed excessive. Some professionals praise its boldness and Cruise’s performance, while others denounce a laborious and pretentious satire.

Audience reception is more nuanced than box office numbers suggest. The film holds 74% positive reviews from verified Rotten Tomatoes viewers, but exit polls at American theaters assign it a C+ CinemaScore. For a production of this scale, this rating reflects insufficient word-of-mouth to sustain attendance over time.

Warner Bros tried to turn negative reviews to its advantage by launching an advertising campaign inviting viewers to “decide for themselves”. The strategy, which deliberately echoed some negative judgments, failed to revive ticket sales.

Tom Cruise dreamed of his first acting Oscar

The project had everything to secure an important place in the upcoming awards season. Alejandro González Iñárritu has a prestigious record, notably thanks to Birdman and The Revenant, while Tom Cruise had long sought a competitive Academy Award.

The actor has been nominated 3 times for his performances in Born on the Fourth of July, Jerry Maguire, and Magnolia, without ever winning the statuette. He also received an honorary Oscar in 2025, recognizing his contribution to the film industry.

With his extravagant character and physical metamorphosis, Digger was considered a possible candidate for the 2027 Oscars, notably in the Best Actor category. But poor reviews and commercial disaster now seriously complicate its campaign. A nomination remains possible, as financial results are not a decisive criterion for Academy voters.

The failure also represents a setback for a star whose career largely rests on popular successes like Top Gun: Maverick and Mission: Impossible. Tom Cruise still spoke of his taste for stunts and cinematic spectacle, a genre far removed from the political satire offered by Iñárritu.

An additional disaster for Warner Bros amid restructuring

The sinking of Digger comes at a delicate moment for Warner Bros, whose several 2026 productions have already recorded disappointing results. The Bride!, directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal, and Supergirl, produced by DC Studios, are among this year’s commercial letdowns. None of Warner Bros’ 2026 releases have yet crossed the $100 million mark at the North American box office.

The studio is simultaneously undergoing a deep reorganization. On October 2, the day of Digger’s U.S. release, Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy left their positions as heads of the film division. Four days later, the acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery by Paramount was finalized, leading to the formation of a new entity named Skydance.

Digger will thus remain one of Warner Bros’ last releases before this operation. The contrast is striking with 2025, a year during which the studio accumulated successes, notably thanks to Minecraft, the movie, Sinners, and F1.

If losses ultimately reach $245 million, Digger will join the very exclusive club of Hollywood flops that have swallowed more than $200 million. For Tom Cruise, the film represents one of the worst commercial results of his career. For Warner Bros, it could leave a historic bill, just months before an Oscars ceremony for which the film was nevertheless presented as a serious contender.