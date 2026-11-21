It’s the return of a cult cinema character! Macaulay Culkin, now 46 years old, will reprise the role of Kevin McCallister in a new installment of Home Alone. The project is in development at 20th Century Studios, owned by Disney, with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg writing and producing. The American actor had not played Kevin on the big screen since Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, released in 1992.

Disney prepares the grand return of Kevin McCallister

Thirty-six years after the release of the first Home Alone in 1990, Disney is preparing a new adventure with the original actor of the character.

The project has taken on new momentum in recent months. As early as July, Macaulay Culkin presented Disney with an idea for a sequel, centered on Kevin McCallister as an adult and father.

The actor met with David Greenbaum, head of Disney’s film activities, to present his concept. Discussions have now led to the development of a new film, with Macaulay Culkin directly involved.

Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg tasked with preparing the new film

Disney has enlisted two well-known figures from American comedy: Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. The two collaborators will write and produce the feature film through their company Point Grey Pictures.

The duo is notably associated with the films Superbad, This Is the End, and The Interview.

However, the script development will have to fit their schedule. The two men are also working on a horror comedy for Universal, which they must complete before fully dedicating themselves to the new Home Alone.

Kevin McCallister as a father: this time, it could be his son setting traps for him!

Macaulay Culkin has already publicly shared the story he would like to tell.

In this version, Kevin McCallister would be a single father, absorbed by his work and facing relational difficulties with his son. After an argument, the child would decide to lock him outside their home.

The principle of the first films would then be reversed: it would no longer be Kevin setting traps to keep burglars out, but his own son turning the house into a fortress to keep his father out.

In November 2025, during a meeting with his fans, Macaulay Culkin explained that he was « not entirely opposed » to the idea of reprising his character, provided there was a convincing story.

This script forms the basis of his proposal, but its final adoption for the new film has not yet been announced.

The director of the first films very reserved after Catherine O’Hara’s death

This return comes in a particular context. Chris Columbus, director of the first two films, expressed reservations about a new sequel, especially after the passing of Catherine O’Hara on January 30, 2026.

The actress played Kate McCallister, Kevin’s mother, in the 1990 and 1992 films.

Interviewed on November 20, moments before the new project was revealed, Chris Columbus said: « Catherine, as I have always said, represents 50% of Home Alone. »

He emphasized the importance of the duo formed by Catherine O’Hara and Macaulay Culkin, which he considers the emotional heart of the saga. Last September, Macaulay Culkin paid a particularly moving tribute to Catherine O’Hara at the Emmy Awards.

A first return after several sequels without Macaulay Culkin

The first Home Alone, released in November 1990, was a huge international success, with over $477 million in worldwide box office.

Two years later, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York also enjoyed great success, with nearly $359 million in revenue.

The franchise then continued without Macaulay Culkin, with several new films, notably in 1997, 2002, and 2012. In 2021, Disney released Home Sweet Home Alone, a new version streamed on Disney+ with different main characters.

Meanwhile, Macaulay Culkin has occasionally reprised Kevin McCallister in advertising campaigns, notably for Google in 2018 and more recently for McDonald’s in November 2026.

When will the new Home Alone be released?

For now, no release date has been announced. No shooting schedule, director, or other actors have been revealed.

The feature film is still in the early stages of development. Disney has not specified whether the film will have a theatrical release or be intended for its Disney+ platform.

One thing is certain: after 34 years away from cinema, Kevin McCallister is once again at the heart of a film project led by Macaulay Culkin himself.