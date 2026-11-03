Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Johnny Depp ready to reprise his role as Jack Sparrow, but he sets one condition for Disney

Johnny Depp has opened the door to a return to Pirates of the Caribbean . Nine years after his last appearance as Captain Jack Sparrow, the 63-year-old American actor has declared himself willing to reprise his role in a sixth film. But he has set one condition: that this new adventure provide a better conclusion to the saga. He also reaffirmed his absolute confidence in Jerry Bruckheimer, the franchise's longtime producer, despite his past disagreements with Disney.

Johnny Depp wants to give Jack Sparrow a better ending

When asked during the promotion of his new film, Johnny Depp explained what might convince him to reprise the role of the famous pirate : "If things are exactly as they should be to conclude the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, the only thing I truly, sincerely want is to give them a better ending."

The actor then spoke about his relationship with Jerry Bruckheimer, producer of the five previous films, with whom he has a long-standing friendship : " I would work with Jerry Bruckheimer tomorrow, on anything. It doesn't matter what the project is. If it's Jerry, I trust him. We have a deep friendship."

These statements mark a change of position for Johnny Depp, who had publicly expressed his refusal to work with Disney again after his dismissal from the franchise.

His conflict with Disney after the Amber Heard affair

Johnny Depp first portrayed Jack Sparrow in 2003 in Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl . The character, with his limping gait, humor, and now-iconic lines, earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Actor.

He then reprised this role in four other films, up to Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge , released in 2017.

But his legal battles with his ex-wife Amber Heard had profoundly disrupted his career. During their defamation trial in 2022, Johnny Depp claimed that Disney had withdrawn from working with him after the domestic violence allegations against him.

In court, the actor asserted that he no longer wished to work with the studio, even in exchange for substantial compensation. The American trial concluded with a verdict largely in favor of Johnny Depp, while also recognizing a case of defamation against Amber Heard.

Since then, the actor has spoken several times about the consequences of this affair on his career. In June 2025, Johnny Depp notably settled scores with Hollywood, claiming he had been punished for his kindness.

Jerry Bruckheimer is already negotiating Johnny Depp's return

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer, now 83, has never hidden his desire to reunite with Johnny Depp. In August 2025, he confirmed that discussions were underway with the actor to consider his return to the franchise : "We're talking with Johnny. We're working on a script. Hopefully, we'll be able to make this project a reality."

The producer also explained that Johnny Depp's return would depend primarily on the quality of the script : "If he likes the way his role is written, I think he'll do it. It all depends on what's on the paper."

The development of the sixth film underwent several changes. Screenwriter Jeff Nathanson, already associated with the fifth installment, notably worked on a new version of the story. Ted Elliott, who had contributed to the writing of the earlier films, was also involved in the project.

Disney has also been considering a new adventure centered on a female character played by Margot Robbie. This possibility has long coexisted with that of a sixth film reuniting some of the original cast. However, Jack Sparrow's exact role in the next feature film remains to be determined.

A $4,5 billion franchise awaiting its sixth film

Since the release of The Curse of the Black Pearl in 2003, the five Pirates of the Caribbean films have grossed approximately $4,5 billion worldwide. Two installments have even surpassed $1 billion in revenue: Dead Man's Chest in 2006 and On Stranger Tides in 2011.

The latest installment, Salazar's Revenge , generated nearly $800 million in worldwide revenue in 2017, despite a critical reception significantly less favorable than that of the earlier films.

Other veteran actors have also spoken about the future of the franchise. Orlando Bloom, who played Will Turner, expressed support for the idea of ​​reuniting the original characters. Keira Knightley, who portrayed Elizabeth Swann, however, indicated that she no longer wishes to reprise her role.

Johnny Depp, for his part, continues his return to Hollywood productions with Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol , an adaptation of Charles Dickens ' A Christmas Carol directed by Ti West.

For Pirates of the Caribbean 6 , no final agreement with Johnny Depp has yet been announced. Disney has not provided any filming dates, release dates, or official cast information. The script remains in development, nine years after the release of the fifth film.