Jean Reno revealed an unusual anecdote about the behind-the-scenes of Da Vinci Code, Ron Howard’s 2006 film. Guest on the show Quelle époque ! on France 2, the French actor recounted giving compression stockings to Tom Hanks to help him endure the long days spent standing on film sets. An unexpected gesture illustrating the physical demands of acting.

Compression stockings for Tom Hanks: Jean Reno’s unexpected gift

Nearly 20 years after the release of Da Vinci Code, Jean Reno reflected on the behind-the-scenes of this Hollywood blockbuster in which he starred alongside Tom Hanks, Audrey Tautou, Ian McKellen, and Paul Bettany. The French actor played Captain Bezu Fache, the police officer investigating the murder at the Louvre Museum.

On the set of Quelle époque !, Jean Reno shared that he gave Tom Hanks a rather unusual gift: compression stockings. An accessory generally intended to promote venous return and reduce discomfort related to prolonged immobility.

To explain this gesture, Jean Reno summarized a well-known reality among actors: “In my profession, we don’t walk, we trample.” Contrary to what action scenes might suggest, actors spend much of their days standing, waiting between takes, repeating the same movements, or remaining still during technical adjustments.

This prolonged standing can cause a sensation of heavy legs and circulation difficulties. It was precisely to relieve Tom Hanks’ legs that Jean Reno gave him compression stockings, designed to promote venous return. A gesture as practical as it was unexpected between the two actors of the Hollywood blockbuster.

Da Vinci Code, filming at the heart of the Louvre and a global blockbuster

Directed by Ron Howard and adapted from Dan Brown’s bestselling novel, Da Vinci Code was released in theaters in May 2006. Tom Hanks played Robert Langdon, a symbology professor at Harvard, drawn into an investigation involving Leonardo da Vinci’s works, secret societies, and religious mysteries.

Jean Reno portrayed Captain Bezu Fache, a central character in the early stages of the investigation. The film was notably shot in Paris, with scenes at the Louvre Museum, a key location in the plot.

The production mobilized considerable resources, with an estimated budget of 125 million dollars. Despite mixed critical reception, the feature film achieved huge commercial success, grossing around 760 million dollars worldwide.

Tom Hanks later reprised the role of Robert Langdon in Angels & Demons in 2009, then in Inferno in 2016.

Jean Reno shares his story on stage with Le Chameau

This anecdote also accompanies Jean Reno’s theatrical news, as he prepares to take the stage with Le Chameau, the journey of a life. From December 1 to 31, 2026, the actor will be featured at the Théâtre Édouard VII in Paris, in a show directed by Ladislas Chollat, with Pablo Lanty on piano. This one-man show will also include 8 songs and will allow the actor to reflect on his career, encounters, and behind-the-scenes of his international career.

Revealed to the general public by The Big Blue in 1988, then becoming an essential figure in French cinema with Nikita and Les Visiteurs, Jean Reno established himself in Hollywood thanks to Léon, directed by Luc Besson in 1994. An international career that notably earned him the Golden Bull for his entire career at the Liège International Comedy Film Festival.

He then followed with international productions, notably Mission: Impossible in 1996, Godzilla and Ronin in 1998, then Da Vinci Code in 2006. He also returned to French cinema by participating in Marsupilami, Philippe Lacheau’s film released in February 2026.

At 78 years old, Jean Reno has nearly 50 years of career and a multitude of filming memories. His story of giving compression stockings to Tom Hanks illustrates an aspect of cinema less known to viewers: behind spectacular scenes and productions costing hundreds of millions of dollars, actors must also cope with long hours of waiting and very real physical fatigue.