Greg Guillotin appeared in court this Friday on charges of domestic violence: beatings, insults, humiliation, and accusations of surveillance.

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It's trial day for Greg Guillotin . The 43-year-old YouTuber and comedian, famous for his hidden camera pranks and his show " Le Pire Stagiaire " (The Worst Intern), is appearing this Friday at 13:30 p.m. before the Évry Criminal Court in Essonne, on charges of domestic violence against his former partner, Valentine Bonnet. The alleged abuse spans nearly six years and resulted in a 30-day period of total incapacity for work. The comedian has already publicly admitted to inflicting physical and psychological violence on the young woman.

Nearly 6 years of alleged domestic violence

Greg Guillotin is to answer for acts of habitual violence by spouse which allegedly took place between September 9, 2020 and April 6, 2026. His former partner, now 27 years old, filed a complaint on June 17 with the public prosecutor of Évry.

The young woman met the comedian on social media when she was 19 and he was 35. Their relationship lasted about 7 years.

In her complaint, she denounces beatings, repeated insults, humiliations, restrictions concerning her professional life as well as a permanent climate of control and domination.

Placed in police custody on September 28 in Palaiseau , Greg Guillotin was brought before the court the following day, before being sent to the criminal court for a deferred hearing.

"Poor whore," "poor bitch": particularly violent insults

The documents in the court file contain numerous particularly degrading remarks attributed to Greg Guillotin. Among the insults his former partner accuses him of using are: "Poor whore , " "Poor cunt," and "Go fuck yourself."

Other exchanges directly attack the young woman's intelligence and personal worth.

In another message, the comedian himself addresses his violent behavior while placing some of the blame on his partner: "I shouldn't be violent, but you shouldn't provoke me."

Valentine Bonnet's lawyer, Jean-Baptiste Riolacci, also mentioned "insults, belittling, injunctions and prohibitions ." According to him, psychological abuse was the most frequent form of violence during their relationship.

Cameras used to monitor his partner?

Another accusation made by Valentine Bonnet: the use of cameras installed in the couple's home to monitor their actions.

Initially intended primarily to monitor animals and the work of tradespeople, these cameras also allegedly allowed Greg Guillotin to remotely observe the activities of his partner.

According to the plaintiff, the comedian would then send her messages to comment on her behavior, give her orders, or criticize her for not performing certain household tasks.

Exchanges included in the court file also mention requirements regarding the maintenance of the house.

Greg Guillotin, however, denies having used the video surveillance system for malicious purposes.

Greg Guillotin admitted to hitting his ex-partner

On September 5, the day after the case was revealed, Greg Guillotin publicly admitted to having inflicted physical and psychological violence on his former partner.

In a statement, he notably declared: "She suffered them. I will neither deny them nor try to justify them. I am ashamed."

The comedian also admitted to hitting a woman on several occasions. He is receiving therapy from mental health professionals, including a specialist in domestic violence.

Valentine Bonnet's lawyer, however, claims that during their relationship, Greg Guillotin had already admitted his violence to his client and apologized to her, before the reported behaviors were repeated.

Tom Michel, Greg Guillotin's lawyer, declined to speak before Friday's hearing.

A second ex-partner accuses him of two marital rapes.

Friday's trial is not the only legal case concerning Greg Guillotin.

Another of his former partners filed a complaint in early September at the police station in Neuilly-sur-Seine, in the Hauts-de-Seine department . She accuses the YouTuber of two marital rapes allegedly committed in 2017, on two separate nights at the couple's home.

The Nanterre prosecutor's office has opened a preliminary investigation. Greg Guillotin formally denies these rape accusations, for which he has reportedly not yet been questioned by investigators.

This second procedure is completely separate from the trial which opens this Friday in Évry.

Over 4 million subscribers on YouTube

A key figure in hidden camera pranks in France, Greg Guillotin has accumulated over four million subscribers and 750 million views on YouTube.

His show "Le Pire Stagiaire", produced by H2O Productions, Cyril Hanouna 's company , was broadcast for a long time on C8 before joining W9 in April 2026.

This Friday, the comedian will have to explain himself before the magistrates of the Evry criminal court regarding the domestic violence he is accused of, some of which he has already publicly admitted.

Sources cited in the article Plainte de Valentine Bonnet · Dossier judiciaire · Communiqué de Greg Guillotin