A prestigious memory turns ridiculous. On the occasion of the official visit of Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron to Cambodia, Bee Sotheary, Miss Cambodia, posted photos on Instagram showing her alongside the French presidential couple. But the pictures, clearly retouched, quickly sparked a flood of mockery. The cause: the faces of the President of the Republic and his wife, so transformed that they become almost unrecognizable.

A selfie with the Macrons turns into a fiasco

It all started this Sunday in Phnom Penh, where Emmanuel Macron and his wife are attending the 20th Francophonie summit. Among the personalities present is Bee Sotheary, Miss Cambodia, who takes the opportunity to immortalize her meeting with the presidential couple.

The beauty queen, wearing a golden tiara and richly embroidered traditional attire, poses in front of a sumptuous backdrop. Beside her, Emmanuel Macron appears in a dark suit and Brigitte Macron in a red dress.

Delighted by this encounter, Miss Cambodia posts two photos on Instagram, accompanied by a message of thanks: “Thank you very much, Mr. President and Madam First Lady of France, for this honorable moment.” She also wishes the presidential couple a pleasant stay in her country.

But internet users immediately notice a particularly embarrassing detail: the faces of the two French guests seem to have undergone a rather radical transformation.

“Looks like Castaldi!”: internet users go wild

In the published photographs, Emmanuel Macron shows noticeably different features from his usual appearance. His face appears reshaped, his smile altered, and his proportions changed. Brigitte Macron is not spared: she also appears with a transformed face, to the point of resembling another person more than the First Lady.

Sarcastic comments quickly multiply under the post.

“Sorry, but I’m French and this guy is not the French president”, writes one user. Another mocks: “That’s not the French president, he looks like him but it’s not him lol.”

Some go even further in the comparisons. In the second photo, several users find an unexpected resemblance between the head of state and Benjamin Castaldi, former presenter of Secret Story and columnist for Cyril Hanouna.

“Lol on the second photo it looks like a mix with Castaldi”, jokes one user. Another even renames the head of state “Emmanuel Castaldi”.

Chris Marques, judge on Dancing with the Stars, also joins the reactions by posting four laughing emojis.

Artificial intelligence accused of disfiguring the presidential couple

The explanation put forward by internet users is that of a retouch made using artificial intelligence. Automatic photo editing tools can beautify faces, smooth skin, or modify certain features. But when used excessively, they can also profoundly transform the appearance of photographed people.

This is precisely what the photos published by Miss Cambodia seem to show. The two French personalities appear with artificially modified features, while the beauty queen maintains a much more natural appearance.

“He doesn’t look like the president or his wife at all. Your AI did a very bad job”, denounces one user.

The exact method used to modify the photos has not been publicly established. The images show characteristics compatible with automated retouching, without it being possible to determine which software was used.

The matter was even mentioned on Quotidien, on TMC, where the Morning Glory segment joked about these transformations, notably comparing Brigitte Macron’s new appearance to that of singer Angèle.

An official visit to Cambodia overshadowed by unusual photos

While Miss Cambodia’s photos circulate on social networks, Emmanuel Macron continues his diplomatic trip in Southeast Asia. The French president and his wife stayed in Cambodia from November 14 to 16 for a state visit and the Francophonie summit.

The head of state notably met Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and King Norodom Sihamoni. Discussions focused on economic cooperation, culture, health, energy, and artificial intelligence.

The presidential couple also visited the Angkor archaeological site to inaugurate the Western Mebon temple after its restoration.

But on social networks, it is mainly the improbable portraits of the president and his wife that caught attention. Miss Cambodia wanted to keep a memory of her meeting with Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron. Her photos ultimately made headlines for a completely different reason: the presidential couple appears so transformed that some internet users thought they saw two lookalikes.