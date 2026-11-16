The confrontation between Marine Tondelier and Sandrine Rousseau takes on a new dimension within the Ecologists. Invited on Monday, November 16, to LCI, the ecological candidate for the 2027 presidential election strongly reacted to the statements of her colleague, who has been asking her since Sunday to withdraw her candidacy in favor of Jean-Luc Mélenchon. « I’ll deal with her later, » Marine Tondelier said, denouncing public interventions she considers repeated provocations. The national secretary of the Ecologists reproaches Sandrine Rousseau for maintaining internal tensions at a time when her party is trying to build a common presidential strategy. This new statement confirms that the disagreement now goes beyond the simple question of choosing a candidate and also concerns the methods used in the internal debate.

On Sunday, Sandrine Rousseau had asked Marine Tondelier to give up the presidential race and join the momentum of La France insoumise. The Paris deputy believes that the multiplication of candidacies on the left risks compromising the presence of a candidate from this political space in the second round. She also announced that she would not give her sponsorship to the ecological leader, preferring to support the rally she calls for around Jean-Luc Mélenchon. This position is particularly sensitive in a party whose members have not yet definitively decided on the presidential strategy. However, Marine Tondelier refuses that the debate be decided by the individual statements of a few leaders, even when they hold an important place in the party’s life.

« A Toxic Method »: Tondelier Wants to Preserve the Decision of the Members

On LCI, Marine Tondelier directly challenged the way Sandrine Rousseau is conducting this confrontation. She describes her method as « toxic » and considers that personal attacks end up weakening the ecological collective. The candidate believes that strategic disagreements should be discussed within the movement’s bodies and not turned into permanent media confrontations. She therefore maintains her candidacy, without excluding in principle discussions with other left-wing formations on a possible rally. But she refuses to consider that unity should necessarily be built around Jean-Luc Mélenchon, whose positions are not shared by all ecologists, especially on European and international issues.

The internal calendar of the Ecologists now constitutes an important deadline. Members must decide by December 13 on the strategy to adopt for the presidential election, between maintaining an autonomous candidacy and different possibilities of agreement with other left-wing forces. Marine Tondelier intends to continue her campaign until this consultation and wishes that the movement can calmly debate its future. Sandrine Rousseau, on the contrary, defends the urgency of a rapid rally around a candidacy she considers better placed.