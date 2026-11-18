The dinner between Jean-Luc Mélenchon and several major French business leaders led to particularly direct exchanges. Invited on Wednesday, November 18, to France Inter, Catherine MacGregor, CEO of Engie, reflected on the meeting held the previous day in Paris between the La France insoumise presidential candidate and about ten leaders of large companies. Among the participants were notably Bernard Arnault, head of LVMH, and Patrick Pouyanné, CEO of TotalEnergies. Accompanied by the insoumise deputy Aurélie Trouvé, Jean-Luc Mélenchon was able to present his economic orientations and discuss topics such as energy, taxation, and international relations. Catherine MacGregor described the meeting as organized in an “atmosphere of dialogue,” while acknowledging significant disagreements with the candidate’s program.

One of these disagreements directly concerns Engie’s future. La France insoumise advocates for the renationalization of the energy group, in which the State remains a minority shareholder, as part of a project aimed at strengthening public control over sectors considered strategic. Catherine MacGregor rejects this prospect. “I disagree and I told him so,” she explained on France Inter. The CEO believes that full state control is not necessary to allow Engie to invest in France, develop renewable energies, manage storage infrastructures, and continue its industrial activities. She also recalls that the group employs about 40,000 people in France and considers that its current organization already meets part of the national energy objectives.

Deep divergences, but a stated willingness to dialogue

However, Engie’s CEO does not present this dinner as a sterile confrontation. On the contrary, she emphasizes the importance of being able to exchange directly with political leaders defending orientations different from those of companies. Energy issues notably took an important place in the discussions, as France must face considerable investments in electricity production, networks, and the decarbonization of its economy. Jean-Luc Mélenchon considers that public control of large groups would better direct these investments and guarantee prices compatible with the needs of households and businesses. The leaders around the table do not necessarily share this analysis, but the meeting allowed them to confront their arguments outside the usual media exchanges.

This meeting takes place during a presidential campaign where relations between large companies and candidates occupy an increasing place. Marine Le Pen has also met several CAC 40 leaders in recent months, notably to present her economic proposals. Catherine MacGregor participated in some of these exchanges and also expressed reservations about several energy orientations defended by the Rassemblement national. For Jean-Luc Mélenchon, Tuesday’s dinner does not constitute a renunciation of his economic transformation program. The insoumise candidate maintains his proposals on taxation, pensions, wages, and the energy sector. Catherine MacGregor’s reaction nevertheless shows that dialogue with business leaders does not eliminate fundamental disagreements.