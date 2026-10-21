“Let him come out of his bunker!”: Sophie Binet slams Lecornu and denounces his “acute Mélenchonitis”

Sophie Binet directly attacks Sébastien Lecornu. Invited to RTL this Wednesday, October 21, the general secretary of the CGT accused the Prime Minister of focusing on Jean-Luc Mélenchon rather than responding to the social demands of the French people. While the government is trying to emerge from the crisis caused by the violence of October 17, the union leader denounces a diversion strategy and demands concrete answers on purchasing power, wages, and pensions.

« Sébastien Lecornu suffers from a serious pathology, he must stop seeing Mélenchon everywhere, » Sophie Binet said on Olivier Boy’s microphone. The union official reproaches the head of government for systematically attributing social tensions to La France insoumise, while the mobilizations express, according to her, a much deeper anger against the economic and social policy pursued for several years. She also called Sébastien Lecornu « completely stubborn, » urging him to come out of his « bunker » to listen to the trade unions.

The CGT demands social answers rather than political accusations

Sophie Binet considers that the government is making a mistake by focusing its discourse on the violence and the supposed responsibility of certain political leaders. While she does not dispute the need to condemn the damage, she believes that the demands expressed by peaceful protesters must remain at the center of discussions. The general secretary of the CGT also criticizes the law enforcement methods, which she considers inappropriate for the situation.

Her statements come as Matignon prepares new discussions with social partners. The CGT particularly wants to obtain answers on wages, purchasing power, and measures concerning pensions in the 2027 budget. Sophie Binet contests the savings planned by the executive and considers that employees should not bear the bulk of the budgetary effort.