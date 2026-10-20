“Your side is the camp of shame”: Lecornu and Panot clash fiercely in the Assembly

A new particularly intense confrontation between Sébastien Lecornu and Mathilde Panot. During the Questions to the Government session on Tuesday, October 20, the president of the La France insoumise deputies accused the Prime Minister of trying to make his movement responsible for the violence of October 17 in order to cover up the State’s failures. The head of government immediately counterattacked, accusing LFI of wanting to install chaos in the country. The exchange ended with a particularly biting phrase: “Your side is the camp of shame and we will fight you.”

Mathilde Panot denounced a government strategy she considers dangerous for democracy. According to her, the executive branch is trying to divert attention from the serious difficulties encountered by law enforcement during the protests, notably in Limoges, where the city hall was set on fire. The insoumise deputy considers that the repeated accusations against her movement aim to mask the government’s political responsibilities in managing the events.

Lecornu challenges Panot on the Limoges fire

Sébastien Lecornu chose to respond by asking Mathilde Panot if she unequivocally condemned the fire at Limoges city hall. The Prime Minister believes that some insoumise leaders maintain ambiguity regarding the violence, especially when they criticize law enforcement without sufficiently condemning, in his view, attacks against public buildings.

Mathilde Panot replied by reproaching the head of government for not mentioning protesters seriously injured in Saint-Étienne and Mulhouse. She believes that police interventions must also be investigated and that the executive cannot limit its discourse to only the acts committed by rioters.

“We will fight you”: the Prime Minister’s charge

The tone then escalated. Sébastien Lecornu accused La France insoumise of seeking to install a climate of permanent confrontation, before telling Mathilde Panot: “Your side is the camp of shame and we will fight you.”

This new exchange occurs as Manuel Bompard announced his intention to refer Laurent Nuñez to the Court of Justice of the Republic, following a Mediapart investigation mentioning possible pressure on territorial intelligence to establish links between LFI and the October 17 violence. The government contests these accusations.