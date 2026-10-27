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Trappes Attack: Lecornu Accuses LFI of Playing into RN's Hands, Left-Wing MPs Leave Assembly

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Trappes attack: Lecornu accuses LFI of playing into the hands of the RN, left-wing MPs leave the National Assembly
Trappes attack: Lecornu accuses LFI of playing into the hands of the RN, left-wing MPs leave the National Assembly

The government question session turned into a political confrontation this Tuesday, October 27, at the National Assembly. Four days after the racist terrorist attack in Trappes, which claimed the life of Pengo Bossio Wangi, 26, deputies strongly opposed each other over political responsibilities in the normalization of racist discourse. In the presence of the mayor of Trappes, Ali Rabeh, and relatives of the victim, Sébastien Lecornu accused La France insoumise of favoring the interests of the Rassemblement national. The intervention of Sébastien Chenu, the new president of the RN group, then caused several left-wing elected officials to leave the Hemicycle.

Tensions began during the interventions of several left-wing parliamentarians. Cyrielle Chatelain, president of the ecological group, notably criticized the leaders of the Rassemblement national and certain past statements by Aurore Bergé. Socialist, communist, and insoumise female deputies also denounced the dissemination of speeches they consider racist in public debate. They called on the government to take more measures to fight discrimination and hate-motivated violence.

Lecornu denounces political instrumentalization of the attack

The Prime Minister responded by contesting the way some political parties use the Trappes tragedy in their partisan confrontations. Sébastien Lecornu particularly targeted La France insoumise, accusing it of contributing, through its political strategy, to strengthening the Rassemblement national. This attack provoked new protests from the left benches.

Sébastien Chenu, who recently succeeded Marine Le Pen as president of the RN group, also spoke to defend his movement against accusations made by opponents. His intervention triggered the anger of several left-wing deputies, who left the Hemicycle in protest.

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Radouan Kourak

Radouan Kourak

Journalist and entrepreneur Radouan Kourak is passionate about history and politics. He is known for his analytical skills, his ability to debate, and his passion for the exchange of ideas. Discovered by Cyril Hanouna, he is a regular on television talk shows. He simultaneously manages several entrepreneurial projects in media, public affairs, and real estate, with a results-oriented and growth-driven approach.

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