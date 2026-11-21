Sandrine Rousseau does not share Yannick Jadot’s choice and makes it known. Invited to franceinfo on Saturday, November 21, the Green MP from Paris reproached the senator for locking himself into “a primary anti-Mélenchon thing.” In her view, this systematic opposition to the insubordinate candidate constitutes an electoral dead end for the left.

This new criticism comes two days after Yannick Jadot’s announcement of leaving the Ecologists. The former presidential candidate, now a supporter of Raphaël Glucksmann, broke with the movement after Marine Tondelier opened up to a coalition around Jean-Luc Mélenchon. He accuses the leadership of abandoning the party’s political and European identity.

A door left open for his return

Despite the harshness of her criticism, Sandrine Rousseau regrets this resignation. She considers that Yannick Jadot still has a place in political ecology and assures that she would support his return if he decided to come back. The MP thus defends the possibility of maintaining different sensitivities within the same movement, despite their disagreements on the presidential election.

The crisis also concerns Jérémie Iordanoff. The MP from Isère announced his resignation from the Ecologists on Thursday, denouncing the way Marine Tondelier engaged the rapprochement with LFI before consulting the members. However, his entourage specified to LCP that he intends to remain within the Ecologist and Social group at the National Assembly.

Members must vote in December on the party’s presidential strategy. Favoring an alliance with Mélenchon, Sandrine Rousseau thus continues the internal battle for this orientation, while contesting the idea that her opponents should leave the movement.