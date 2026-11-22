A possible constitutional revision is already provoking opposing reactions. According to La Tribune Dimanche, Emmanuel Macron is considering convening Parliament in Congress, in January at Versailles, to enshrine a golden budget rule in the Constitution. Sébastien Lecornu is said to have been tasked with surveying his interlocutors on this hypothesis. Asked on Saturday evening, the Élysée Palace did not comment on this information.

Jordan Bardella welcomed this prospect favorably, seeing it as a convergence with his own proposal. The president of the National Rally had requested, on November 5, a constitutional revision on this subject. He announces that his party could vote for the measure, provided it meets their requirements.

Conditional support from the RN, outright opposition from LFI

Bardella demands a rule forbidding the presentation of a budget that would worsen the national debt. His support would therefore depend on the modalities adopted. He accompanies this openness with an attack on the financial record of Macronism.

On the left, Éric Coquerel rejects the proposed initiative. The LFI deputy denounces a ‘president out of breath’ and contests his political legitimacy to amend the Constitution. He accuses Emmanuel Macron of wanting to strengthen an austerity policy that he already considers responsible for the country’s economic difficulties.

According to the reported information, the head of state would consider relying on a project adopted in the same terms by both chambers in 2011, but never definitively approved. This project provided for multi-year trajectories to return to balance to which the State and Social Security budgets would have had to conform.