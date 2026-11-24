Violence against women continues to cause a tragic human toll worldwide. According to the United Nations, 129 women and girls were killed each day in 2025 by their partner, former partner, or a family member. This represents approximately 47,000 victims annually, or one every eleven minutes. These figures, comparable to those of previous years, demonstrate the persistence of deadly violence within the family sphere despite awareness campaigns and prevention measures.

On the eve of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, UN Women and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime present a concerning assessment. The family and marital circle remains particularly dangerous for women victims of violence. Behind these statistics lie situations of abuse, domination, and repeated violence, the consequences of which can become tragic.

Prevention measures still insufficient

The United Nations warns of difficulties encountered in combating femicide. Gender inequalities, persistent stereotypes, economic dependence, and difficulties accessing justice are all obstacles to protecting victims. In some countries, the lack of reliable data also complicates assessing the true scale of the phenomenon and developing appropriate public policies.

Faced with this situation, the UN calls on governments to strengthen protection measures, improve the handling of reports, and intervene at the earliest signs of domestic violence. The organization also emphasizes the need to further train professionals supporting victims. Despite the multiplication of national and international initiatives, prevention remains insufficient to sustainably curb a phenomenon affecting all regions of the world.