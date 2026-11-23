The European Union and Indonesia have reached an important milestone in their economic rapprochement. On Saturday, November 21, the two partners signed a trade agreement and an investment protection agreement in Brussels, concluding a decade of negotiations. These texts are intended to gradually reduce customs barriers and strengthen exchanges with the leading economy of Southeast Asia. However, companies will still have to wait before benefiting from the new provisions.

Negotiations began in July 2016 and concluded in September 2025. After several institutional steps, the Council of the European Union authorized the signing of the two texts on November 18. The ceremony held three days later thus marks a diplomatic and economic advance, without immediately triggering their entry into force.

The first agreement, called the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), aims to facilitate the trade of goods and services between the two markets. The second, dedicated to investment protection, is intended to provide greater legal guarantees to companies wishing to develop their activities in the European Union or Indonesia.

Up to 98.5% of tariff lines concerned

The commercial ambition is significant. Once the agreement is fully implemented, up to 98.5% of tariff lines could be liberalized. The Council of the European Union also foresees the elimination of 96% of Indonesian customs duties within five years. However, these figures do not mean that all goods will immediately become tax-exempt. European companies could benefit from easier access to the Indonesian market, notably in the automotive, industrial equipment, pharmaceutical, and agri-food sectors. Duties applied to certain European cars, which can currently reach 50%, should thus be gradually removed.

According to European estimates, potential savings could reach around 600 million euros per year in customs duties. This amount is a projection linked to the future implementation of the agreement and not savings already realized by companies. For Indonesia, the stakes are also considerable. The country aims to strengthen its exports to the European market, particularly in textiles, footwear, and several manufacturing activities. Preferential access will, however, depend on compliance with rules of origin and conditions set by the treaty.

Sensitive sectors remain protected

Liberalization will not concern all products. The European Union has provided exceptions for several sensitive agricultural sectors, notably rice, sugar, and ethanol. Some goods will also remain subject to tariff quotas intended to regulate import volumes. The agreement also provides for the protection of 221 European geographical indications on the Indonesian market. This provision aims to better defend products whose reputation and characteristics are linked to a specific geographical origin.

The second text signed in Brussels concerns the legal security of investments. It establishes guarantees against certain forms of discrimination and against illegal expropriations. It also recalls the possibility for public authorities to adopt regulations in areas such as health, environment, or consumer protection. These provisions are intended to make economic relations more predictable, in a context where companies seek greater security for their international establishments.

Implementation dependent on European procedures

Despite the signing, the new customs duties are not yet applicable. Both parties must complete their internal formalities before possible provisional application. The final conclusion of the agreements will notably require approval by the European Parliament, then a decision by the Council. The schedule presents an additional difficulty: Indonesia must exit, on January 1, 2027, the European system of generalized preferences from which it currently benefits. This deadline could modify the tariff conditions of certain exports if the new trade agreement is not yet applicable.

Brussels and Jakarta therefore wish to move quickly, but no definite entry into force date results from the sole signing on November 21. Beyond customs issues, this rapprochement fits within the European strategy of diversifying economic partnerships. Indonesia, with its domestic market and natural resources, represents an important partner in the Indo-Pacific region.

For French and European companies, the prospects are real but will depend on the modalities of application of the texts. After ten years of negotiations, the European Union and Indonesia have crossed a decisive milestone. It now remains to transform this diplomatic agreement into effective commercial advantages.