Several thousand people marched on Sunday in Istanbul to protest against the closure of opposition media, following the government takeover of Sozcu TV, the third critical channel seized in less than a year.

The procession covered several kilometers through the streets of Istanbul, amid slogans and whistles. On Sunday, thousands of protesters responded to the call of the main Turkish opposition party, Yeni Parti, to denounce a wave of media closures considered close to the opposition. Holding a giant banner demanding “freedom of thought, freedom of the press, and freedom for journalists,” participants also carried copies of the opposition daily Sözcü and signs proclaiming that “the press cannot be silenced.”

The mobilization follows a police raid against Sözcü TV, one of the last television channels aligned with the opposition. During this operation, members of the management were arrested and a government-appointed judicial administrator took control of the channel, placed under forced administration. This is the third case of this type within a year: Tele1, Halk TV, the country’s most-watched news channel, and the news site T24 have suffered the same fate.

Journalist Timur Soykan, who was briefly detained for criticizing the government, spoke at the rally. He stated that the authorities are doing everything possible to muzzle journalists, while affirming that this strategy is doomed to fail. He called on the public to support Halk TV journalists, who intend to continue their broadcasts via a new YouTube channel.

This episode is part of a lasting deterioration of journalism conditions in Turkey. For a decade, newsrooms have faced legal proceedings, digital censorship, and government accusations of spreading “false information.” In the past two months, several journalists have been arrested for their investigations into a financial scandal involving an investment fund worth several billion dollars; at least two of them remain in pretrial detention. According to the media rights organization MLSA, twenty-five journalists are currently imprisoned in Turkey. Reporters Without Borders ranks the country 163rd out of 180 in its latest World Press Freedom Index.