South Korea’s Education Minister, Choi Kyo-jin, resigned on Sunday, November 22, following controversy over the risks of artificial intelligence fraud during exams. The controversy led to a rushed tightening of surveillance measures for the national university entrance exam, a particularly important test in the country.

The case emerged after revelations about a candidate who achieved an exceptional result in a national tax accounting exam. The candidate admitted to using a miniature camera and a smartphone to fraudulently obtain answers. These confessions sparked widespread concern just days before the Suneung, the university entrance exam taken annually by hundreds of thousands of candidates.

In response to cheating risks, educational authorities decided to strengthen controls on electronic devices and equipment that could be concealed. These last-minute changes drew criticism from candidates, their families, and the staff responsible for monitoring the exams. The minister acknowledged that his administration had not sufficiently anticipated the new fraud opportunities offered by digital technologies.

A resignation that reveals the challenges of artificial intelligence

Choi Kyo-jin ultimately chose to take political responsibility for this situation by stepping down. His resignation came after the national exam was held on Thursday, November 19. Authorities stated that the exams proceeded without major incidents despite the difficulties encountered in their preparation.

This crisis highlights the challenges faced by educational systems amid the development of artificial intelligence. Tools capable of quickly analyzing questions and producing answers can be misused to circumvent exam rules. In South Korea, where academic success plays a decisive role in career paths, the issue of equality among candidates has become a major political concern.