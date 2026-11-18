The Malaysian government is requesting explanations from Anthropic following the revelation of an alleged political manipulation operation using its Claude artificial intelligence. According to a report published by the American company, a foreign actor reportedly exploited this technology to create fake social media accounts and develop electoral targeting tools. Authorities now want to understand the scope of this operation and the risks it poses to democracy.

Malaysia is seeking details about a digital influence campaign that allegedly targeted its voters. In a written response addressed to Parliament on Tuesday, November 17, the Malaysian Ministry of Communications indicated that the Communications and Multimedia Commission is requesting additional information from Anthropic. The American company, known for its Claude AI assistant, published a report in September describing several attempts to misuse its technologies. Among the identified operations was a scheme aimed at influencing electoral processes in Malaysia. Authorities now wish to know the precise circumstances of this use and determine whether further measures should be taken to protect the national digital environment.

According to information provided by Anthropic, the operation was allegedly conducted by a foreign entity that may have been based in Turkey. This entity reportedly used Claude to develop a voter targeting system, create approximately 1,000 fake accounts on the social network X, and set up a fake news site. The tools reportedly exploited demographic and electoral data to tailor political messages to different regions. The report also mentions an infrastructure marketed as an automated political influence service. These elements describe the use of artificial intelligence to industrialize already known manipulation techniques, notably the creation of fake profiles and the dissemination of misleading content. However, Anthropic specifies that it interrupted the operation without observing confirmed propagation within real user communities.

Artificial Intelligence, a New Challenge for Electoral Security

This case illustrates the risks associated with the automation of disinformation campaigns. Generative artificial intelligence systems can quickly produce texts, fictitious profiles, and content tailored to specific audiences. Used on a large scale, these tools can reduce the costs of an influence operation and complicate the identification of its organizers. Malaysian authorities therefore seek to better understand how the Claude technology may have been misused. Anthropic’s report does not demonstrate that the campaign actually changed electoral behaviors or influenced election results. However, it reveals the alleged existence of an infrastructure designed to intervene in political debate.

The Malaysian government is simultaneously working on a legislative project aimed at strengthening the regulation of artificial intelligence. Authorities wish to develop their cooperation with technology companies and digital platforms to detect malicious uses and limit the circulation of misleading content. The issue goes far beyond Malaysia: many countries are questioning their institutions’ ability to protect elections against digital operations organized from abroad. For Anthropic, this case also highlights the need to monitor abuses of its models and share relevant information with the concerned authorities. The company’s response to Malaysian requests could help clarify the circumstances of this alleged campaign and the means available to prevent similar operations from recurring.