Beijing presents Song Li to lead WHO in 2027

China enters the race to lead the World Health Organization. The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Thursday, October 8, that it has proposed Song Li’s candidacy to succeed Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. The current director-general’s second term will end on August 15, 2027. The organization’s rules do not allow him to run for a third term.

Song Li is a senior public health official with about twenty years of experience in maternal and child health policies as well as international cooperation, according to Reuters. Beijing presents her candidacy as a commitment to multilateralism and the United Nations. Chinese diplomacy spokesperson Mao Ning defended this initiative in a context where, according to her, “multilateralism is under attack.”

A succession to be decided in May 2027

The choice of the next director-general belongs to the WHO member states. The Executive Board will first conduct a selection and may designate up to three candidates in January 2027. The World Health Assembly will then make the final decision in May. The official publication of candidacies is scheduled from the end of October, before a first forum allowing contenders to present their orientations.

Several potential candidacies are already listed by the organization, notably those of Hans Kluge, proposed by Belgium, María Neira, supported by Spain, and Budi Gunadi Sadikin, presented by Indonesia. Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Botswana have also proposed candidates. The Chinese candidacy thus joins an open competition, the outcome of which will depend on the support gathered among member states.