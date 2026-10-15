North Korea: Pyongyang announces new strategic missile launches from submarines

North Korea continues to develop its military arsenal. The official KCNA agency announced on Thursday, October 15, 2026, tests of two types of strategic cruise missiles reportedly launched from underwater platforms. The launches were said to have taken place Wednesday towards the Sea of Japan. According to Pyongyang, these operations aimed to assess the readiness of its naval combat systems and demonstrate the effectiveness of its deterrence capabilities.

North Korean authorities assure that the tests posed no danger to neighboring countries. However, the exact characteristics of the missiles, including their range and operational capabilities, have not been independently confirmed.

A New Phase in Naval Arsenal Development

For several years, North Korea has sought to diversify its missile launch methods. This strategy notably aims to reduce the vulnerability of its arsenal in case of conflict.

Sea-launched systems hold particular military interest because they can be more difficult to detect than fixed land installations. Their effectiveness, however, depends on many factors, including the stealth of the launch platforms and the reliability of communications. Cruise missiles generally follow different trajectories than ballistic missiles and can fly at relatively low altitudes.

New Tensions with Seoul

These tests come after several North Korean military demonstrations during October. Relations between the two Koreas remain particularly tense, especially following a border incident that injured South Korean soldiers in September. Pyongyang presents its armament programs as a response to perceived threats from the United States and its allies.

South Korea and Japan closely monitor North Korea’s capabilities, while Washington maintains its military presence in the region. These new tests confirm Kim Jong-un’s intent to continue modernizing his strategic forces. However, they alone do not establish the actual level of mastery of the technologies claimed by the regime.