Military tension is rising on the Korean Peninsula following the entry of Russian military aircraft into South Korea’s air defense identification zone. This incident occurs in the context of a strategic rapprochement between Moscow and Pyongyang, closely monitored by South Korean authorities. Seoul considers Russian military activities near its territory as a significant national security issue.

On Tuesday, November 24, several Russian military aircraft approached the South Korean island of Ulleung, located between the Korean Peninsula and Japan. Facing the risk of a violation of its airspace, Seoul scrambled fighter jets and asked residents to take shelter in bunkers. The alert was lifted three minutes later. The South Korean general staff specified that the Russian aircraft had not entered the country’s sovereign airspace, contrary to initial information communicated by authorities.

Seoul sends an official protest to Moscow

The South Korean Ministry of Defense summoned the military attaché of the Russian embassy to protest this incident and request measures to prevent its recurrence. A similar situation had already occurred on November 17, also leading to the deployment of South Korean fighters. However, Moscow does not recognize the air defense identification zone established by Seoul, whose limits extend beyond territorial airspace.

The multiplication of these incidents contributes to maintaining a climate of tension in Northeast Asia. The strengthening of military cooperation between Russia and North Korea is an additional concern for Seoul. While no direct confrontation has been reported, the repetition of these aerial maneuvers increases the risk of incidents between military forces present in the region.