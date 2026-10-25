North Korean leader Kim Jong Un traveled to Dandong, a Chinese border city, crossing the new bridge over the Yalu River, inaugurated just a few days ago. His visit comes at a moment full of political and historical significance.

Kim Jong Un crossed the Sino-Korean border via the new four-lane bridge over the Yalu, completed as early as 2014 but unused for twelve years due to the lack of road and customs infrastructure on the North Korean side. The official inauguration of the bridge about a week ago marks a concrete step in the economic rapprochement between Beijing and Pyongyang.

In Dandong, the North Korean leader was received by Wang Huning, China’s highest political advisory official, who conveyed to him the “greetings and wishes” of President Xi Jinping. Both parties expressed their desire to “strengthen strategic communication and cooperation” to safeguard their common interests in sovereignty, security, and development. They also discussed expanding human exchanges as well as economic and commercial cooperation, directly linked to the opening of the new bridge.

The timing of this visit is not accidental. It coincides with the anniversary of China’s entry into the Korean War (1950–1953), during which Chinese troops fought alongside Pyongyang against South Korean forces and the U.S.-led UN coalition. It is currently unknown whether Kim Jong Un will participate in the commemorative ceremonies planned for this occasion. The visit also precedes the fifth plenary session of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party, a major political meeting scheduled for Monday in Beijing.

This trip takes place in a context of tightening ties between North Korea and its two main partners. The new bridge over the Yalu was inaugurated just over a month after the opening of the first road bridge linking North Korea to Russia, hailed by Pyongyang as a sign of strengthened relations with Moscow. While North Korea-Russia exchanges mainly involve military supplies, trade with China, Pyongyang’s top trading partner and main diplomatic supporter, could allow North Korea to import goods necessary for the development of its civilian economy, analysts say.