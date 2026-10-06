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North Korea Claims AI-Guided Ballistic Missile

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North Korea claims to have developed an artificial intelligence-guided ballistic missile
North Korea claims to have developed an artificial intelligence-guided ballistic missile

Pyongyang claims to have tested an intermediate-range ballistic missile integrating artificial intelligence, capable of altering its trajectory during low-altitude flight. An announcement that has raised skepticism among some experts.

Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, spoke on Sunday, October 4, to comment on the ballistic missile launch overseen by her brother. According to her, this “strategic intermediate-range missile” would have an unprecedented capability: to modify its flight trajectory at low altitude thanks to artificial intelligence. Her conclusion is unequivocal: “there is no way to avoid the attack of this type of missile.”

Kim Jong-un echoed the same view, stating that “no country in the world could have access to such technology for at least several years.” These deliberately provocative statements were made without any technical details about the nature of the onboard AI system or its origin, whether it is a model developed internally or sourced from open platforms.

On the South Korean side, the general staff reported in the morning the launch of a ballistic missile from the Wonsan region, heading toward the East Sea. The projectile fell into the sea about 700 kilometers from its launch point. Seoul immediately increased its surveillance amid an already tense climate: on September 21, three South Korean soldiers were injured by anti-personnel mines in the Demilitarized Zone separating the two countries.

Caution remains advisable regarding these announcements. Hong Sung-pyo, senior researcher at the Korean Institute for Military Affairs, believes it is too early to determine whether Pyongyang’s claims correspond to operational reality. The integration of artificial intelligence into weapons systems is not new globally, especially for drone piloting, but its claimed application to a ballistic missile would represent a significant qualitative leap if confirmed.

This announcement fits into a broader dynamic. In September, Kim Jong-un visited several defense industrial sites advocating for the automation of offensive and defensive armaments by AI, a direction already indicated earlier this year. Some analysts also mention Pyongyang’s ambition to develop autonomous drones, modeled on what is being deployed on the ground in Ukraine.

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