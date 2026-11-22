A devastating fire struck a confectionery factory in Indonesia’s Banten province, west of Jakarta. According to a preliminary report released on Sunday, November 22, at least three people have died and 36 others remain missing. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

The fire broke out Saturday afternoon at a factory of the company PT Fonua Agung Mulia, located in the Serang district. About 60 people were on site when the flames began to spread. Alerted around 4:30 p.m., firefighters found a building already largely engulfed in flames, making their intervention particularly difficult.

On Sunday morning, rescue teams reported three confirmed deaths, while 36 people remained unaccounted for. Four injured individuals were transported to hospitals. Families of the missing are now awaiting information, as search teams must operate in a building weakened by the fire.

An investigation opened into the origin of the fire

Initial images show significant destruction, including the collapse of several parts of the roof. Authorities are seeking to establish the fire’s point of origin and the circumstances of its spread. Investigators will also need to examine the safety measures present in the factory, although no specific failure can be confirmed at this stage.

This tragedy raises renewed questions about the safety of industrial facilities in Indonesia. Factory fires can have particularly severe consequences when flames spread rapidly in occupied buildings. The priority now remains to locate the missing persons and secure the site, while the human toll may still change.