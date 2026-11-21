On November 19, 2026, the Russian president took part in a trilateral meeting with Xi Jinping and Donald Trump on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen. While Putin sought to assert his place at the heart of international diplomacy, falsified images circulated on social media to damage his image.

A rare diplomatic sequence unfolded in Shenzhen on November 19, 2026: Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, and Donald Trump gathered on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. For the Russian president, long sidelined from major multilateral meetings, this trilateral meeting represented an opportunity to signal his return to the center of the global stage.

The symbolic significance of this meeting did not escape those seeking to counter its effects. On social media, misleading images circulated aimed at ridiculing the Kremlin leader and obscuring the interpretation of a moment his circle intended to present as a diplomatic success.

This phenomenon illustrates the image battle now playing out alongside every major geopolitical event. Visual disinformation, often difficult to detect at first glance, targeted here a leader whose very presence in Shenzhen conveyed a strong political message after years of partial sidelining on the international scene.