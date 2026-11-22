Mexican special forces apprehended Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, known as « Chapo Isidro, » on Friday night in the state of Sinaloa. This drug lord was on the FBI’s list of the ten most wanted fugitives.

The operation took place on Friday night in the state of Sinaloa, a historic stronghold of Mexican drug trafficking. Heavily armed soldiers carried out the arrest of Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, nicknamed « Chapo Isidro, » with images released by the Mexican Ministry of Defense showing his escort to a military vehicle.

The drug trafficker was accused of organizing the shipment of narcotics to the United States and illegal possession of firearms. His name was among the ten most actively sought fugitives by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, reflecting the scale of his network.

Mexican authorities specified that intelligence provided by the Trump administration played a decisive role in locating the suspect, highlighting security cooperation between Mexico City and Washington on the drug trafficking case. This collaboration occurs amid increased U.S. pressure on Mexico to dismantle major criminal organizations supplying the American drug market.

However, the arrest triggered violence in the region, forcing security forces to maintain a protective presence for civilians. The situation remained tense in the hours following the operation.