A press investigation reveals that ammunition manufactured in Switzerland would have been shipped to Russia despite restrictions imposed on military equipment exports. Approximately 110,000 cartridges intended for precision rifles are involved. This case raises new questions about re-export circuits and states’ ability to control the final destination of their sensitive equipment.

Ammunition produced in Switzerland reportedly joined Russian army stocks despite commercial restrictions applicable to military equipment. According to an investigation by the Swiss daily NZZ am Sonntag, about 110,000 cartridges manufactured in a factory located in Thun, in the canton of Bern, were shipped to Russia. These cartridges, intended for precision rifles, reportedly transited through several countries before reaching their final destination. The case highlights the difficulties authorities face in controlling indirect exports of sensitive products, especially when goods pass through multiple commercial intermediaries.

According to the reported information, the cartridges notably transited through Slovenia and Kyrgyzstan. The latter country plays an important role in discussions about circumventing sanctions targeting Russia, due to its trade relations with Moscow and its position in regional supply chains. However, transit through a third country alone does not prove the existence of an offense committed by the original manufacturer. To establish responsibility, authorities must determine the conditions of successive sales, the export documents used, and any commitments made regarding the final destination of the goods.

Re-export circuits complicate sanctions control

Switzerland applies strict rules to arms exports. Authorizations can notably be subject to restrictions preventing re-export without prior agreement. These mechanisms rely, however, on the cooperation of states and companies involved in the commercial chain. Once a product has left the manufacturer’s territory, its traceability can become more difficult if several companies or jurisdictions are involved. Authorities must then reconstruct transactions and verify whether the goods have been diverted from their declared destination.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Western countries have multiplied restrictions aimed at limiting Moscow’s access to military equipment and sensitive technologies. These measures target both weapons and certain electronic or industrial components that could contribute to defense equipment production. Their effectiveness notably depends on monitoring intermediaries and international cooperation. Complex commercial circuits constitute a recurring difficulty, as they can mask the identity of the end user behind several apparently distinct operations.

The case of the Swiss cartridges thus illustrates the practical limits of embargoes. It does not, at this stage, allow determining alone who might have organized a possible diversion nor under what conditions the ammunition arrived in Russia. However, it underscores the importance of export controls, end-user certificates, and investigations into re-export networks. For states seeking to prevent Russian military supply, the issue no longer only involves banning certain direct sales: it also consists of monitoring the trade routes taken by products after their initial export.