Djibouti and China call for an urgent de-escalation of tensions in the Red Sea and the Horn of Africa. In a joint statement released on Monday, October 26, 2026, the two countries warn of the consequences of worsening regional instability on global trade, energy supplies, and food security. This declaration follows a meeting held on October 21 in Beijing between Djibouti’s Foreign Minister, Abdoulkader Houssein Omar, and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi. Both officials advocate for a diplomatic response to regional crises and emphasize the need to guarantee freedom of navigation in one of the world’s most strategic maritime passages.

The Red Sea holds a central place in international trade. Connecting the Suez Canal to the Gulf of Aden via the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, it is an essential route between Europe, Asia, and Africa. Any deterioration of security in this area can disrupt the transport of goods, delay deliveries, and increase logistical costs. Djibouti and Beijing particularly fear that a new military escalation could further weaken economies dependent on food and energy imports. The two governments also highlight the risks related to piracy and terrorism, which could exploit an unstable regional environment. They call on relevant actors to prioritize dialogue and respect the principles of the United Nations Charter as well as international law.

For China, the stability of this region represents a considerable economic and strategic stake. Beijing maintains significant trade relations with African countries and depends on secure maritime routes to ensure part of its international exchanges. Djibouti, for its part, is a particularly important partner due to its geographic position at the southern entrance of the Red Sea. The country hosts major port infrastructures and plays an essential role in logistics networks serving notably Ethiopia. The two ministers wish to strengthen cooperation between the littoral states and their international partners to protect commercial vessels and prevent any extension of Middle Eastern conflicts into the Horn of Africa. This diplomatic convergence illustrates the importance both capitals place on the continuity of maritime trade.

Gaza, Somalia, and Somaliland at the Heart of Diplomatic Discussions

Discussions between Djibouti and China also addressed the situation in the Middle East. The two countries consider that security in the Red Sea cannot be separated from the conflicts affecting the region. They notably call for the effective implementation of ceasefire agreements in Gaza and reaffirm their support for a political solution based on the coexistence of two states, in accordance with relevant United Nations resolutions. For Beijing and Djibouti, a lasting stabilization of the Middle East would help reduce the risks of tensions spreading to maritime routes and countries in the Horn of Africa. The two governments thus insist on the need to seek diplomatic solutions rather than allowing clashes to extend to new territories.

The Somali issue also occupies an important place in this joint statement. Djibouti and China reaffirm their attachment to Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, while rejecting any recognition of Somaliland as an independent state. This position aligns with a diplomatic approach favoring respect for borders and the search for negotiated solutions to regional disputes. Beijing also states its willingness to support mediation efforts and African initiatives regarding security, governance, and development. For Djibouti, this cooperation strengthens its diplomatic role in a region marked by political and strategic rivalries. The joint declaration thus reflects a desire to preserve regional balances while protecting economic interests that extend far beyond the Horn of Africa’s borders.

Beyond diplomatic positions, the challenge remains the effective securing of maritime routes. Transport companies and international businesses remain particularly sensitive to risks of attacks, rising insurance premiums, and potential rerouting of trade routes. Prolonged instability could also weigh on African economies by increasing import costs and disrupting supply chains. For both Djibouti and China, freedom of navigation is therefore a priority from economic, security, and geopolitical perspectives. It remains to be seen whether this joint appeal will contribute to broader diplomatic mobilization and help reduce tensions in an area that has become one of the main vulnerabilities of international trade.