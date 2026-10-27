Ukraine: Zelensky warns of Patriot missile stock depletion blocked by Washington

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has publicly criticized U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who has reportedly not yet authorized the delivery of new interceptors for the Patriot and NASAMS air defense systems, leaving Ukraine in a critical situation.

Volodymyr Zelensky sounded the alarm on Monday on social media: Ukraine is running out of missiles to supply its Patriot and NASAMS air defense systems, due to a U.S. green light that has been awaited for nearly a month. The Ukrainian president directly points to Pete Hegseth, Defense Secretary appointed by Donald Trump, whose signature conditions the release of these munitions.

« We have been waiting for nearly a month for Mr. Hegseth to authorize missiles for the Patriots and NASAMS, » Zelensky wrote, specifying that he « asked his team to raise the issue again with the American side. » The Ukrainian head of state also indicated that discussions are underway with other partner countries to compensate for this shortfall.

This administrative blockage occurs in a context where Russian strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure continue, making the availability of interceptors particularly critical. The Patriot systems, provided by several Western allies, constitute one of the pillars of Ukraine’s territorial defense against ballistic missiles and long-range drones.

Zelensky’s public statement represents unusual pressure directly on the Trump administration, signaling that usual diplomatic channels have not sufficed to unblock the situation.