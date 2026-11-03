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Ukraine: at least 26 dead in bombing of humanitarian aid center in Komyshuvakha

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Ukraine: At least 26 killed in bombing of humanitarian aid center in Komyshuvakha
Ukraine: At least 26 killed in bombing of humanitarian aid center in Komyshuvakha

Russian airstrikes destroyed a humanitarian aid distribution center on Monday in the village of Komyshuvakha, in the Zaporizhzhia region, killing at least 26 people. President Zelensky condemned the attack as « absolutely horrible » and a deliberate signal against any prospect of peace.

The toll is heavy and could still rise. At least nine 3,000-kilogram aerial bombs struck the village of Komyshuvakha on Monday in southern Ukraine, killing 26 people according to the latest count given by President Volodymyr Zelensky in his evening address. Five injured were recorded, and 27 people were initially reported missing, according to the head of the Zaporizhzhia region, Mykhailo Semikin.

The attack targeted a humanitarian aid distribution center located in the village’s local school. Zelensky specified that the Russian bombs first hit the school building before a second strike fell on the place where residents had taken refuge. Rescue teams are searching the rubble, but their operations have been interrupted several times due to Russian drone attacks in the area, Semikin said, describing the event as a « terrible tragedy » for the village.

The Ukrainian national emergency service initially confirmed 24 deaths, including two rescuers and four police officers. President Zelensky later raised this number to 26 in his nighttime video address, accompanied by images showing a huge crater dug by the explosions.

Zelensky emphasized that Russian forces could not have ignored the humanitarian purpose of the site: « The Russians could not have failed to know that the residents remaining in Komyshuvakha received humanitarian aid there every Monday, » he said. For him, this attack constitutes « further proof that Russia wants no de-escalation. »

The Ukrainian president also placed this strike in a recent diplomatic context. After a joint Russian-Ukrainian operation to evacuate civilians from the Russian-occupied city of Oleshky during a temporary ceasefire negotiated by U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, he had perceived « a moment when the next steps could have shown that peace is possible. » « With such massacres, Russia sends exactly the opposite signal, » he concluded.

The Russian army has made no public comment on this attack. A day of mourning was declared for Tuesday throughout the Zaporizhzhia region. Fears persist about the discovery of new victims under the rubble.

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