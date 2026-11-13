World Wars and Conflicts

Ukraine: Abu Dhabi negotiations break down, Moscow bombs Kyiv in the aftermath

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Ukraine: Abu Dhabi negotiations break down, Moscow bombs Kyiv in the aftermath
Ukraine: Abu Dhabi negotiations break down, Moscow bombs Kyiv in the aftermath

The peace talks held in the United Arab Emirates on November 11, 2026, failed to produce any significant progress. Just hours after they concluded, Russia launched ballistic missiles at the Ukrainian capital.

Five years of war, and still no end in sight. The Abu Dhabi meeting , intended to revive dialogue between Moscow and Kyiv under American mediation, ended in failure, with the exception of an agreement on a prisoner exchange. The following night, Russian ballistic missiles struck Kyiv, as if to signify that hostilities had never truly ceased.

The Russian position has not changed one iota. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated it unequivocally: Moscow refuses any immediate ceasefire. The Kremlin intends first and foremost to secure an overhaul of the "European security architecture," a phrase that masks well-known demands: a retreat from NATO and a restoration of Russian influence on the continent. These ambitions are interpreted by its Western partners as a desire to deny Ukraine its existence as an independent state and to deny Central and Eastern European countries the right to freely choose their alliances.

This Russian insistence on revising the European security order is causing serious concern, particularly in Belgium. It could potentially call into question what Central European countries agreed upon after the end of the Cold War, when they turned their backs on the Warsaw Pact to join NATO and the European Union. These are commitments that Moscow now seems intent on disregarding.

The diplomatic process is not stopping, however. American envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff are traveling to Moscow to meet with Vladimir Putin before going to Dublin to brief Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky . Technical discussions are expected to continue, driven in part by Donald Trump, whose position has been weakened by the Republican defeat in the midterm elections. There is no end in sight, but since the military option offers neither side a clear advantage in the short term, diplomacy remains the only path likely to offer a way out of the crisis.

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