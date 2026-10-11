Donald Trump announced this Sunday the conclusion of an energy ceasefire agreement between Russia and Ukraine. According to the American president, the two countries have agreed to immediately suspend their strikes against each other’s energy infrastructures. However, this announcement was quickly met with an unexpected reaction from Volodymyr Zelensky, who states he was not informed of such an agreement. Moscow has also not officially confirmed its entry into force.

Trump announces immediate agreement between Moscow and Kiev

In a message posted on his Truth Social network, Donald Trump states that the two warring countries have reached an agreement regarding their energy infrastructures. The American president wrote: “Effective immediately, an energy ceasefire is in place in the war between Russia and Ukraine. Both parties have agreed. Do not violate it!”

This announcement concerns attacks on energy facilities and not the entirety of military operations. It therefore does not currently provide for a general suspension of fighting on the Ukrainian front, nor the cessation of all airstrikes and drone operations.

Donald Trump did not provide any indication on the duration of the ceasefire, the terms of its application, or the control mechanisms intended to verify compliance. The White House also did not provide further details on the negotiations that led to this agreement announced by the American president.

Zelensky counters Trump: “This is the first time I hear about it”

Volodymyr Zelensky’s reaction quickly cast doubt on the reality of the agreement announced by Washington. When questioned after Donald Trump’s message was published, the Ukrainian president explained that he was discovering this announcement and was awaiting information on any commitments possibly made by Moscow.

The Ukrainian head of state declared: “If President Trump has made this agreement with Putin, let us know when the ceasefire will begin. We are ready and will accept it.”

Zelensky therefore does not reject the principle of an energy truce. On the contrary, he states that Ukraine is willing to accept it, provided that Russia also suspends its attacks on Ukrainian facilities.

A senior Ukrainian official also indicated that Kiev had not been consulted on the American announcement. On the Russian side, no official confirmation of the entry into force of an energy ceasefire had been made public at that time.

Ukraine agrees to spare Russian refineries on one condition

A few hours before Donald Trump’s announcement, Volodymyr Zelensky had proposed a reciprocal halt to energy strikes. Ukraine stated it was ready to suspend its attacks on Russian refineries if Moscow stopped bombing its power plants, production facilities, and energy distribution network.

The Ukrainian president explained: “Ukraine will be ready to stop striking Russian oil refineries if Russia stops striking our energy infrastructures. Any de-escalation measure must be reciprocal and accompanied by genuine guarantees.”

For several months, Ukrainian forces have been increasing drone strikes against Russian refineries, fuel depots, and oil facilities. These operations aim to disrupt the fuel supply to the Russian army and reduce the energy revenues enabling Moscow to finance the war.

On its side, Russia continues its attacks on Ukrainian electrical infrastructures. These bombings regularly cause power outages and weaken the country’s energy supply, as temperatures begin to drop approaching winter.

This Sunday again, an energy facility in Kiev was targeted by a Russian attack, causing power interruptions in several districts of the Ukrainian capital.

An agreement announced after intense tensions between Trump and Zelensky

The American president’s announcement comes after several days of tensions with his Ukrainian counterpart. On Saturday, Donald Trump publicly called for Ukraine to change its president, accusing Volodymyr Zelensky of failing to reach a peace agreement with Vladimir Putin.

As we reported in our article on Trump’s statements against Zelensky and the strikes on Russian refineries, the American president has been demanding for several weeks that Kiev end its operations against Russian oil facilities.

Donald Trump considers these attacks contribute to tensions on international fuel markets, especially diesel. He also reproached the Ukrainian president for refusing negotiation opportunities with Moscow.

These disagreements intensified after the announcement on Friday, October 9, of an agreement between Washington and Moscow aimed at allowing new exports of Russian diesel, with a relaxation of American restrictions. Volodymyr Zelensky condemned this decision, considering it likely to provide new financial resources to Russia.

Zelensky also proposes elections within 60 days of ceasefire

The Ukrainian president also responded to Donald Trump’s requests regarding the organization of a new presidential election in Ukraine. While the American head of state demands a change of leader, Zelensky declared himself ready to hold a vote if Russia agrees to a general 60-day ceasefire.

“Give us two months, 60 days of complete ceasefire, and we will organize the elections. We will be ready to accept the choice of the Ukrainian people”, he said.

Since the start of the large-scale Russian invasion on February 24, 2022, Ukraine has been under martial law, which prohibits the organization of national elections. Volodymyr Zelensky’s presidential term, elected in 2019, was normally due to expire in 2024.

However, the Ukrainian proposal concerns a general ceasefire, not only the suspension of attacks on energy facilities announced by Donald Trump.

A previous agreement announced in September was never confirmed

Donald Trump had already claimed in mid-September that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to suspend their strikes against energy infrastructures. However, this first announcement was never officially confirmed by the two countries, and the attacks continued.

The new statement by the American president therefore raises several factual questions: Has Russia actually agreed to suspend its energy bombings? Has Ukraine received sufficient guarantees? And from what moment must the two armies stop their operations against these facilities?

At this stage, Donald Trump claims that an agreement has come into effect immediately, while Volodymyr Zelensky says he is awaiting information on its conditions and Moscow has not confirmed its existence. The effective suspension of strikes against the energy infrastructures of both countries therefore remains to be established.