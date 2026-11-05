A UNICEF report reveals a threefold increase in attacks on water infrastructure between 2021 and 2025, endangering millions of civilians, especially children. These attacks worsen access to clean water and increase the risk of disease, prompting the organization to call for the protection of facilities and humanitarian personnel.

Water supply infrastructure is increasingly affected by armed conflict. According to a report published Thursday, November 5, 2026, by UNICEF , the number of reported attacks that damaged or destroyed water and sanitation facilities tripled between 2021 and 2025. This situation exposes millions of civilians, particularly children, to disease, malnutrition, and violence.

Access to clean water is becoming a major challenge for people living in war zones. In the fourth volume of its report, "Water Under Fire," published on Thursday, November 5, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) warns of a surge in attacks affecting water, sanitation, and hygiene systems. The study, which covers 23 countries and territories between January 2021 and June 2026, reveals that reported attacks that damaged or destroyed this infrastructure were three times more frequent in 2025 than in 2021. These attacks affect an increasingly diverse range of facilities and are spreading to a growing number of geographical areas.

The report identifies seven categories of attacks that can compromise access to water. Some directly target treatment plants, pipelines, wells, or reservoirs. Others contaminate available resources or prevent the delivery of spare parts and chemicals essential for water purification. The consequences can be significant: when a plant stops functioning, entire neighborhoods can be left without drinking water. Populations are then forced to turn to unsafe sources, increasing health risks in areas where medical services are often already strained.

From Sudan to Gaza, severely damaged infrastructure

Several situations illustrate the scale of the destruction. In Sudan, by March 2024, only one of the thirteen water treatment plants in Khartoum State was still operational. In Burkina Faso , more than 145 water points were destroyed in attacks between 2020 and 2025, depriving approximately 830,000 people of access to drinking water. More than half of those affected were children. This destruction worsens the living conditions of displaced populations and increases their dependence on humanitarian aid.

In the Gaza Strip, UNICEF reports that more than 130 kilometers of sewage pipes have been damaged since October 2023. Untreated wastewater is now being discharged into the Mediterranean Sea or temporarily stored, increasing the risk of contamination. The organization also points out that water networks can be paralyzed without suffering direct damage. In Ukraine, attacks on energy infrastructure deprived nearly seven million children of regular access to electricity, heating, and water in December 2022. The operation of pumping and treatment plants is indeed heavily dependent on the electricity supply.

Particularly serious health consequences for children

The lack of safe water is not simply a daily supply issue. It directly compromises the functioning of healthcare facilities, which need water to sterilize equipment, ensure safe deliveries, and prepare nutritional treatments for children suffering from severe malnutrition. Consuming contaminated water also contributes to intestinal infections and recurring diarrhea. These illnesses prevent children from properly absorbing nutrients and can worsen their health, especially when they are already suffering from nutritional deficiencies.

In eastern Chad, the World Health Organization has linked a hepatitis E outbreak to poor access to clean water in camps hosting Sudanese refugees. Between January and April 2024, 2,092 suspected cases were recorded, half of which involved children aged 6 to 17. The report also highlights the dangers faced while traveling to collect water. In Gaza, children have been killed or injured while waiting their turn at distribution points. In households forced to seek water elsewhere, this responsibility falls on women and girls in seven out of ten cases, exposing them to greater violence and disrupting their schooling.

UNICEF calls for the protection of humanitarian facilities and workers.

UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell reiterates that water and sanitation infrastructure must be protected under international humanitarian law. The organization emphasizes that emergency interventions, even when they temporarily restore the supply, cannot replace effective protection of the facilities. The personnel responsible for their maintenance are also at risk. In Lebanon , fourteen employees of public water utilities were killed during the 2024 conflict. To reduce the risk of disruptions, humanitarian teams are developing local solutions, including solar power systems. In Afghanistan, approximately 65% ​​of the water systems supported by UNICEF now operate using solar energy.

These efforts, however, remain threatened by a lack of funding. According to the UN agency, 137,9 million people in countries with coordinated humanitarian responses to water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) require assistance. Yet, only 26% of the funding needed for 2026 has been received. UNICEF calls on states, parties to conflicts, and international donors to guarantee the security of infrastructure, facilitate access for humanitarian teams, and strengthen mechanisms for monitoring attacks. The organization emphasizes the need to consider water as an essential service for the survival of civilian populations, whose protection must remain a priority, even in times of war.