THE WORLD Wars and Conflicts

Russia: Drone Attack Halts Data Center of the 'Russian Google'

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Russia: Drone attack shuts down a data center belonging to the "Russian Google"
Russia: Drone attack shuts down a data center belonging to the "Russian Google"

A Yandex data center was hit by a drone attack during the night from Wednesday, October 7 to Thursday, October 8, in Sasovo, in the Russian Ryazan region. The tech giant confirmed that a fire damaged part of its infrastructure and caused the complete shutdown of the site. No injuries were reported, according to the company, which stated that specialized services are intervening to address the consequences of the attack.

The Ukrainian origin of the strike was claimed by Andriï Kovalenko, head of the Ukrainian Center for Countering Disinformation. The regional governor, Pavel Malkov, announced that two Ukrainian drones were shot down during the night and that the roof of a company caught fire in the Sasovo area. Images shared on social media show a large column of smoke, but they have not been independently verified.

Disruptions in Digital Services

The Sasovo site is one of Yandex’s five major data centers and hosts tens of thousands of servers. The group indicated it is working to restore affected services, while specifying that its main public-facing services have been preserved. Yandex Cloud nevertheless reported a power supply issue in one area of its infrastructure and recommended its clients use other available zones. The exact extent of the damage and the timeline for resuming operations have not been specified.

This attack comes after several weeks of Russian strikes against data centers and telecommunications infrastructure in Ukraine. According to Reuters, no major Ukrainian attack on a Russian data center had previously been confirmed. Beyond energy and industrial facilities, the infrastructures that ensure data storage and the operation of online services are thus directly affected by the long-range strikes of both countries.

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Sources cited in the article: Reuters

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