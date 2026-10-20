The Russian military satellite Cosmos 2612 approached within a few hundred meters of a commercial radar satellite used for Ukrainian intelligence, after weeks of deliberate maneuvers. The incident alarms experts, who see it as a possible rehearsal for an anti-satellite attack.

On the night of October 17 to 18, around 3:35 a.m. Paris time, two satellites nearly brushed past each other in low orbit at about 555 kilometers altitude. On one side, Cosmos 2612, a Russian military craft. On the other, ICEYE-X36, a commercial radar satellite registered in the United States and associated with Ukrainian intelligence. The distance between the two devices, which was still over 320 kilometers on October 16, shrank to 5 kilometers during the day, before falling to a few hundred meters or less, according to Dutch astronomer Marco Langbroek, who has been tracking military satellites for years.

To gauge what such proximity represents, Aaron Brynildson, a space law professor at the University of Mississippi, recalls that states generally avoid approaching foreign satellites closer than about ten kilometers. Below this threshold, if both crafts maneuver simultaneously, the risk of collision becomes significant. Clayton Swope, a researcher at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, summarizes the situation with an image: it’s « bumper to bumper. »

This approach is not accidental. Russia had launched six military satellites, numbered Cosmos 2609 to Cosmos 2614, from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome. About a month after their deployment into orbit, five of them changed their orbital inclination to align with ICEYE-X36’s orbital plane, a fuel-intensive maneuver operators usually avoid. As early as May 26, Cosmos 2609 passed 2.5 kilometers from the radar satellite before moving away. Then, starting September 30, Cosmos 2612 resumed the pursuit, making successive trajectory corrections to reach its target’s altitude. Unlike in spring, it did not move away after passing.

Moscow’s interest in this satellite is explained by its function. ICEYE-X36, launched in 2024, belongs to the constellation of the Finnish company ICEYE and is linked to its American subsidiary. Its synthetic aperture radar allows it to observe the ground day and night, in all weather conditions, through clouds or combat smoke. ICEYE has been providing images to Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion and expanded in January its cooperation with a client of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense. However, a Ukrainian official indicated uncertainty whether this specific satellite directly serves their army. Neither ICEYE nor the Pentagon wished to comment on the matter.

Moscow’s intentions remain unknown. Two interpretations are possible: a close inspection without direct hostility, or preparation for an offensive action, whether kinetic weapon, electronic jamming, or capture attempt. Russian precedents fuel concern: in July 2020, Cosmos 2543 released a high-speed projectile in orbit, and in November 2021, Moscow destroyed one of its own satellites by missile, generating thousands of debris. However, none of these tests targeted a foreign satellite. Marco Langbroek considers this approach « completely non-consensual » and openly wonders if this is « a first true anti-satellite attack in orbit in preparation. »

At this stage, nothing proves that ICEYE-X36 has suffered damage. Its orbital parameters show no disturbance, but only its operator can confirm if it is functioning normally. And even in case of failure, establishing responsibility would be difficult: « attribution is very difficult in space, » the astronomer emphasizes. Yet Russia warned as early as 2022 that Western commercial satellites used for Ukraine could become « legitimate targets. » In 2025, Moscow reaffirmed this position to international regulators, explicitly targeting European satellites supporting the Ukrainian war effort.

France is not unfamiliar with this type of maneuver. In 2017, the Russian satellite Loutch-Olymp approached the Franco-Italian military communication satellite Athéna-Fidus, an « act of espionage » publicly denounced the following year by the French Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly. Since then, the French military regularly trains for such scenarios during space warfare exercises. The Cosmos 2612 case nevertheless marks a new level by targeting a commercial satellite directly involved in an ongoing conflict. It illustrates a militarization of space now openly assumed by great powers, in which private operators find themselves exposed on the front lines.