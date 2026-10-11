Saudi Arabia: Riyadh Airport Attacked Again Sunday Evening After Carnage Causing 13 Deaths and Over 300 Injuries

Saudi Arabia faces a new attack on its main international airport. On Sunday, a projectile struck Riyadh’s King Khaled International Airport, following a deadly attack that caused 13 deaths and over 300 injuries. Several people were wounded in this new strike, while authorities maintain the suspension of flight operations. A French national is among the injured from Saturday. Yemen’s Houthi rebels, supported by Iran, claimed responsibility for the attacks on Saudi facilities.

Another strike on Riyadh airport this Sunday

Riyadh’s King Khaled International Airport was targeted again on the evening of Sunday, October 11. The Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation confirmed that several people were injured in this new attack, less than 24 hours after a particularly deadly strike on the same airport complex.

According to initial information from Saudi authorities, a projectile hit the Terminal 4 area, causing a fire. Terminals 3 and 4, mainly used for domestic flights, are located in the zone affected by the successive attacks. The exact number of injuries on Sunday has not yet been disclosed.

The airport, one of the kingdom’s main international entry points, remains closed to air traffic. Authorities continue to assess the damage and security conditions before any possible resumption of operations.

Saturday’s deadly attack caused 13 deaths and 309 injuries

The new attack comes a day after a bombing that caused a true massacre at the Saudi capital’s airport. On Saturday, October 10, a missile struck a terminal hosting passengers, initially causing 12 deaths and 309 injuries, several of whom were in critical condition.

The toll later rose to 13 deaths following the passing of an Indian national who had been injured during the attack. The initial deceased victims included 4 Saudis, 2 Bangladeshis, as well as American, Egyptian, Jordanian, Syrian, Palestinian, and Sudanese nationals.

The attack caused significant material damage and required a massive emergency response. Passengers and employees faced a panic situation, while medical teams cared for the injured and organized their transfer to hospitals.

A French national among the hundreds injured

The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Sunday that a French national was among those injured in Saturday’s attack. No French deaths have been reported, and French authorities have not publicly disclosed details on the severity of the injuries.

Paris strongly condemned this attack attributed to Yemen’s Houthi rebels. France denounced an “odious attack carried out by the Houthis”, while Saudi civilian infrastructure is now directly exposed to repeated strikes.

Foreign diplomatic missions have also increased security recommendations. Several embassies have urged their nationals to avoid Riyadh airport and its surroundings due to ongoing military operations.

Houthi rebels claim attacks and threaten aircraft

The Houthi rebels, who control Yemen’s capital Sanaa and are supported by Iran, claimed responsibility for Saturday’s deadly attack. They also announced operations targeting Saudi airports and energy infrastructure.

The movement warned airlines that Saudi airspace is now a military operations zone. Their threats concern aircraft flying in this space, except over the holy cities of Mecca and Medina.

Saudi authorities accuse the Houthis of deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure. The Riyadh-led military coalition called the attack a war crime and promised a military response.

These strikes add to several attacks recorded in recent days against Saudi airports, notably those in Riyadh and Abha. Facilities near King Fahd International Airport in Dammam have also been hit by projectile fire.

Donald Trump considers US intervention against Houthis

The military escalation prompted a reaction from Washington. US President Donald Trump condemned the attack on Riyadh airport and indicated he was considering possible US involvement in operations against the Houthi rebels.

Such a decision could lead to an expansion of US military operations in Yemen, where clashes pit the Houthis against forces supported by the internationally recognized Yemeni government and Saudi Arabia.

Fighting has intensified since the launch of a new offensive against Houthi positions in early October. In response, the rebels have increased attacks on Saudi facilities, focusing especially on airports and the kingdom’s strategic infrastructure.

Riyadh airport closed, air traffic severely disrupted

The succession of attacks forced Saudi authorities to extend the closure of King Khaled International Airport. Several airlines suspended their services or altered flight schedules, while travelers found themselves unable to normally reach or leave the capital.

Schools in Riyadh were also urged to continue remote learning amid heightened security tensions. Authorities seek to limit civilian exposure as new strikes remain possible.

This new attack comes after Riyadh airport had already been hit by a missile and its operations suspended. The successive bombings now complicate any prospects for a quick reopening.

By Sunday evening, no official date for full resumption of air traffic had been announced. The human toll of the new attack remained provisional, with Saudi authorities only confirming the presence of injured persons.