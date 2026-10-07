Palestinian photojournalist Jaafar Ashtiyeh, a contributor to Agence France-Presse, was assaulted on Tuesday, October 6, by Israeli settlers near Aqraba in the occupied West Bank. Aged 58, he was injured in the head and torso, then taken to the hospital. He was covering, along with his colleague John Wessels, the violence targeting Palestinian farmers during the olive harvest.

According to the account reported by AFP, armed men opened fire near the journalists. As Jaafar Ashtiyeh tried to reach a vehicle bearing press identification, two men struck him repeatedly with their rifle butts. His photographic equipment was taken. John Wessels was also threatened with a weapon. A Palestinian was injured in the foot by gunfire, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

AFP demands an investigation into the assault

AFP’s Director of Information, Phil Chetwynd, condemned the attack and called for a full investigation. The agency notably denounces the absence of intervention by Israeli soldiers present nearby, according to its journalist. The Foreign Press Association in Jerusalem also condemned the violence, which it considers an attempt at intimidation and an obstruction to information work.

Conscious after admission to the hospital in Nablus, Jaafar Ashtiyeh was to remain under observation. Examinations had not revealed any fractures, according to his family. The assault highlights the dangers faced by reporters documenting violence in the West Bank: their identification as journalists did not, in this case, prevent the attack. AFP has requested a response from the Israeli army.