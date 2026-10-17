An embarrassing question, several seconds of silence, then a smile that triggers laughter throughout the room. On Friday in Brussels, Volodymyr Zelensky offered an unusual moment during a press conference held on the sidelines of a European summit. Asked about Donald Trump’s political difficulties and the possibility of serving as a scapegoat for the American president, the Ukrainian head of state chose to respond without saying a word, before concluding with humor: “This is my answer.”

A particularly embarrassing question about Donald Trump

The scene took place at the end of a press conference dedicated to the war in Ukraine and the relations between Kiev, Washington, and Europeans. As Volodymyr Zelensky was about to leave the room, a journalist from the British channel Sky News, Alistair Bunkall, asked him a final question regarding Donald Trump.

The journalist first recalled the difficulties faced by the American president a few weeks before the November 2026 midterm elections. He notably mentioned his low popularity, the rise in diesel prices in the United States, and the consequences of the war in the Middle East.

He then asked the Ukrainian president: “Do you think you serve as a scapegoat for his own problems?”

A question that directly referred to Donald Trump’s repeated criticisms against Volodymyr Zelensky, accused by Washington of contributing to rising fuel prices by continuing Ukrainian strikes against Russian refineries.

Eight seconds of silence, a smile, and the whole room bursts out laughing

Volodymyr Zelensky’s reaction immediately surprised the journalists present. Instead of answering, the Ukrainian president lowered his eyes toward his podium and remained silent for about eight seconds.

He then raised his head and gave a broad smile. Understanding the deliberate nature of this lack of response, several journalists began to laugh, quickly followed by the rest of the audience.

Zelensky then simply stated, in English: “This is my answer”, that is “This is my answer.”

Laughter increased in the room. The journalist thanked him, the Ukrainian president replied “Thank you very much”, then the press conference ended.

Trump accuses Zelensky of driving up fuel prices

This exchange took place as relations between the American and Ukrainian presidents are going through a new period of strong tensions.

Donald Trump has been blaming Kiev for several weeks for continuing its attacks on Russian oil facilities. According to him, these operations contribute to the rise in global oil prices and diesel prices, a sensitive topic in the United States ahead of the midterm elections.

The American president even recently called for a change of president in Ukraine, considering that Volodymyr Zelensky was an obstacle to negotiations with Moscow.

On Thursday, October 15, Donald Trump further hardened his criticisms by stating that it was more difficult to deal with Zelensky than with Vladimir Putin. He also called the continuation of Ukrainian strikes against Russian refineries a shame.

On his side, the Ukrainian president defends these military operations, intended to weaken Russia’s energy capacities and the revenues that allow Moscow to finance the war.

An agreement between Trump and Putin that increases tensions

The situation became even more complicated with the announcement of an agreement between Washington and Moscow on Russian diesel exports and the cessation of attacks on certain energy infrastructures.

Donald Trump presents this rapprochement as a way to lower fuel prices. Volodymyr Zelensky denounces, on the contrary, a measure that risks providing new financial resources to Russia.

The Ukrainian president also contested the conditions under which Donald Trump announced an energy ceasefire with Russia, explaining he had not been previously informed of this agreement.

In Brussels, Zelensky again criticized the economic consequences of the rapprochement between Washington and Moscow, estimating that money from Russian exports could directly benefit the Kremlin.

It is in this climate of disagreements that the Sky News journalist asked him if he had become the scapegoat for Donald Trump’s domestic difficulties.

An answer without direct attack against the American president

Faced with this question, Volodymyr Zelensky chose an unusual response for a head of state at a press conference. His prolonged silence, smile, and few words were enough to provoke the audience’s hilarity, without making any explicit accusation against Donald Trump.

The video of this exchange quickly circulated on social networks, where this reaction was widely commented on.

Former actor and comedian before his election to the Ukrainian presidency in 2019, Volodymyr Zelensky thus regained, for a few seconds, a sense of humor that marked his career before entering politics.

A scene lasting barely a few seconds, concluded by four words in English, which alone sums up the tense atmosphere of relations between the two leaders.