The Ukrainian president reacted strongly to Donald Trump 's remarks , in which he publicly called Vladimir Putin "my friend" during their meeting in China last week. Volodymyr Zelensky likened this familiarity to that which might have been shown to Adolf Hitler during World War II.

It's a comparison that leaves no room for ambiguity. Interviewed by the BBC from Kyiv on Friday, November 27 , Volodymyr Zelensky responded bluntly to Donald Trump's apparent cordiality towards Vladimir Putin: "It's strange. He is an aggressor and a murderer… he cannot be considered a friend." The Ukrainian president pushed the parallel further, stating that calling Putin a friend was akin to "calling Adolf Hitler a friend during World War II."

These remarks follow the meeting between the two leaders in China last week, their first meeting since August 2025. Donald Trump greeted his Russian counterpart with "my friend" at the start of the meeting, a phrase he later used as a caption for a photograph of the two men shaking hands.

On Thursday, the US president had nevertheless stated that he had asked Putin to "end all military aggression" in Europe, adding on his Truth Social network that he saw "a real possibility" of resolving the conflict. His envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have been making numerous trips for several weeks to try to advance negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv, while also calling on Russia to include the Europeans in the talks.

Zelensky used the meeting to call on Washington to exert more pressure on Moscow. "This is a strong country, which can exert pressure because it has power and respect," he said. The Ukrainian leader also lamented the United States' focus on the Middle East , highlighting Ukraine's "lack of missiles and anti-ballistic missile systems" for its defense.

Sources cited in the article BBC · Truth Social