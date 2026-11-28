Canada’s highest court confirmed on Friday the constitutionality of Law 21, which prohibits public servants in Quebec from wearing religious symbols. This decision reignites the debate on fundamental rights in Canada.

The Supreme Court of Canada ruled that Quebec’s secularism law, adopted in 2019 as Law 21, is largely consistent with Canadian law. The law bans public officials, including teachers and police officers, from wearing conspicuous religious symbols such as the hijab, turban, or kippa. However, the court made a notable exception, ruling that provincial elected officials retain the right to wear such symbols within the Quebec National Assembly.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Richard Wagner justified the decision by emphasizing that the law “is rooted in Quebec’s legitimate and historic commitment to guarantee the secularism of the state in a free and democratic society.” This wording underscores the specificity of Quebec’s approach, a francophone province whose secular tradition developed in break with the historical influence of the Catholic Church.

The case was closely followed nationwide as it raised a fundamental question about the scope of the “notwithstanding clause,” a constitutional mechanism allowing provinces to temporarily override certain provisions of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. The Quebec government explicitly invoked this clause when adopting the law, anticipating challenges based on freedom of religion.

Supporters of the law reacted immediately. Mathieu Lévesque, interim leader of the right-wing nationalist Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ), which had introduced the law, hailed it as “a victory for the Quebec nation.” The CAQ governed the province for two consecutive terms, from 2018 to 2026, before being succeeded by the Parti Québécois, a center-left sovereigntist party that also supported Law 21.

Opponents denounced the decision as having serious consequences for all Canadians. Stephen Brown, executive director of the National Council of Canadian Muslims, said the ruling amounted to “an unrestricted authorization given to every government in the country to legislate to suppress fundamental freedoms and the rights of every Canadian citizen.” He recalled that the law had forced many Muslim women to leave teaching positions or give up volunteer commitments in schools.

Emmett Macfarlane, political science professor at the University of Waterloo, went further by describing the measure as “Islamophobia enshrined as state policy.” These criticisms highlight de facto discrimination against veiled Muslim women, who are excluded from large sectors of Quebec’s public service.