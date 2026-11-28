An oil tanker carrying 7,000 tons of diesel capsized Thursday in the western Mediterranean , 25 nautical miles off the coast of Ibiza. While one fatality was reported among the seventeen crew members rescued, Spanish authorities are currently ruling out any risk of an oil spill.

The Med Emre, a Maltese-flagged oil tanker, has been partially submerged in the Mediterranean Sea since Thursday morning, after sending a distress signal during the night from Wednesday to Thursday. Rescuers based in Valencia received the call late Wednesday evening; a few minutes later, the crew reported taking on water and a 90-degree list. The ship capsized shortly before dawn.

All seventeen crew members were evacuated, but the chief engineer died in hospital from his injuries. Six other sailors were treated for minor injuries.

The main fear was a massive fuel spill in a particularly sensitive maritime area. However, inspections of the hull revealed that the ship's tanks are intact. An oil slick had formed around the wreck, but it has since "disappeared," according to the maritime captain of the port of Valencia, Elena Delgado, who indicated that "the situation is stable." The pollution control vessel Clara Campoamor, belonging to the Spanish National Maritime Rescue Service, is monitoring the area by air and sea.

The Spanish Ministry of Transport announced on Friday that the oil tanker would be towed to the port of Cartagena, designated as "the only one meeting the technical requirements for cargo removal and repair work." Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez told Cadena SER radio that he hoped the vessel could reach the port "in the coming hours or days," adding that available information indicated there were no leaks. The tanker is expected to arrive in Cartagena on Monday, following a towing operation deemed delicate by authorities.

The Med Emre was en route from Algeciras, near Gibraltar, to Barcelona, ​​when it capsized approximately 46 kilometers off the coast of Ibiza and 105 kilometers from Valencia. An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the accident.

The marine environment of this area has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1999, notably because of its vast Posidonia seagrass meadows, an aquatic plant endemic to the Mediterranean that plays a central role in local biodiversity. The specter of the Prestige oil spill looms over this operation: in 2002, this tanker spilled more than 60,000 tons of heavy fuel oil off the coast of Galicia, causing one of the worst environmental disasters in Spanish history.

Sources cited in the article Capitaine maritime du port de Valence · Ministère espagnol des Transports · Cadena SER