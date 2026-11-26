Members of the European Parliament approved on Wednesday, November 25, a comprehensive set of agreements aimed at modernizing relations between the European Union and Switzerland. These agreements provide for strengthened economic, energy, health, and scientific cooperation between Brussels and Bern.

Signed last March, the package comprises eighteen agreements, protocols, and declarations aimed at updating the framework for bilateral relations. The European Parliament 's vote is a crucial step in the ratification process. However, the entry into force of the texts remains conditional upon the completion of Swiss institutional procedures and their formal adoption by the Council of the European Union.

The approved provisions relate in particular to the free movement of persons, land and air transport, trade in agricultural products, and the recognition of conformity assessments. The objective is to modernize Switzerland's access to the European market without jeopardizing its status as a non-EU member state.

Cooperation extended to new sectors

The package also includes Switzerland's integration into the European single electricity market and strengthened cooperation in managing cross-border health threats. Bern will also be required to make a regular contribution to economic and social cohesion within the European Union.

The agreements also cover food security, space activities, and Swiss participation in several European programs, including Horizon Europe for research, Erasmus+ for education, and EU4Health for health. While the European Parliament has now given its legal consent to this set of texts, several institutional steps remain before their effective implementation.